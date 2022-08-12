Charity event confirmed to support World Stroke Day

PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office have confirmed plans for the 8th “Sang Nam Jai Thai Nation” project which will incorporate a charity walk, run and ride to help stroke prevention efforts.

healthcharity

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 August 2022, 09:30AM

The event, being held in honour of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Suthida for the fourth time, will take place between Oct 21-30 to coincide with World Stroke Day on Oct 29 and carry the name “Thailand without stroke”, officials confirmed.

A meeting was held on Thursday (Aug 11) at Provincial Hall to plan for the event. The meeting was headed by Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, Deputy Governor of Phuket, who was joined by Phuket Provincial Public Health Doctor Kusak Kukiattikul, Phuket Province public relations officer Aisaya Sinbutsakorn and representatives from related government agencies.

Mr Anupap explained that the event has been planned in line with World Stroke Day on Oct 29 and will see the exercise activities incorporating walking, running and bike riding, spin on the following day, Sunday, Oct 30.

He added that all regions across the country will be holding similar events with full support from the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in addition to selected partners.

Mr Anupap said that the event honours His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Suthida who is a held as a role model for Thai people to maintain healthy lifestyles and to promote exercise activities such as walking, running, and cycling which can reduce and prevent diseases and illnesses such as strokes.

He confirmed that awards will be presented for the winners of the activities including His Majesty the King’s Cup, Her Majesty Queen Suthida’s Cup, Minister of Public Health’s Award Plaque, the Minister of the Interior Award Plaque and a trophy from the Minister of Tourism and Sports.

Dr Kusak encouraged the media to raise awareness of the event to attract as many participants as possible while welcoming the people of Phuket to get involved.

Registration is now open until Aug 30, he said. Further details can be found at https://race.thai.run/wrb8phuket

People can also call the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office on 076-212297 ext 1300.