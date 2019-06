Start From: Saturday 15 June 2019, 07:00PM to Saturday 15 June 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Charity Dinner "Open Your Heart" at Maikhao Garden Grill & Restaurant (MBC Condotel) a yearly fund raising by Lions Club of Phuket Pearl for community projects aimed to help for children in needs. Live music, auction, dinner and much more. Come to support our project. If can't join us but want to support our projects you can make your donation. Contact number: 084-745-4497 (Thai/Eng), 099-307-9933 (Rus), www.facebook.com/lionphuketpearl