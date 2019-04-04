Charity cyclists to jump back in the saddle for Ride 4 Kids 2019

In the first year of Ride 4 Kids in 2017, the riders and supporters managed to raise B1.2 million for needy children in Phuket. Ride 4 Kids v2.0, 2018, topped that with B1.5 million raised.

Community

By The Phuket News

Monday 8 April 2019, 03:00PM

Riding into the sunset.

Preparations and training is now underway for Ride 4 Kids v3.0, 2019, to raise money for three different charities: The Good Shepherd; Phuket Has Been Good To Us; and Outrigger’s Share 4 Change Program.

On May 27, riders from around Phuket will jump in the saddle for 700 kilometres over six days, all in the name of charity. They will start in Phuket at Outrigger Laguna and will return six days later after cycling through beautiful Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang.

There will be varying levels of rid­ers involved and the emphasis will be placed on fun and support. The only race here will be to see which rider can raise the most amount of money. As in previous years, riders are hoping to break the B1 million mark.

The title sponsor for the event is once again Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, and returning as media sponsor is The Phuket News.

The entire Phuket community is be­hind the charity ride with fundraising events held across island, including a charity quiz at Underwood’s Art Facto­ry on Mar 1 and a touch football tour­nament at Alan Cook Cricket Ground on Mar 2, with all proceeds going to Ride 4 Kids.

Kajonkiet International School, Phuket and British International School, Phuket – BISP and their school networks are also behind the ride with a number of activities being hosted by the schools, including bake sales and rideathons. A number of parents and teachers from both school communities are supporting the six-day adventure.

A welcome home party for the riders and crew and their friends, families and supporters, with raffles and silent auctions, has been arranged at Outrig­ger’s Metzo’s Bar and Bistro.

“As the title sponsor for the event, hosting the welcome home party is our pleasure. We are excited once again to be part of the event,” said General Manager, Tony Pedroni, who has previ­ously completed the six-day ride with his wife Annie Pedroni.

Ride 4 Kids v3.0 will take place between May 27 and June 1. Join the coming home party at Metzos on June 1 and meet the team. Tickets are available for B2,500. Email organiser and Live 89.5 FM host Donna Toon at lunch@classactmedia.co.th

To donate, or for more information, visit www.ride4kids.co