Charity boxing match to help Pa Khlok drug rehab program

BOXING: A charity boxing match will be organised later this year to help raise funds for a Pa Khlok-based drug rehabilitation program, it was announced on Friday (Apr 28).

Boxing
By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 April 2023, 09:30AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The event will see a series of fights take place between Dec 2-3, officials said at a press conference held at Provincial Hall on Friday, although specific details as to how many fights would take place and who would be participating were not disclosed.

Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam oversaw the press conference and was joined by Suparerk Plookmaidee, Chairman of the Charity Boxing Tournament and Supachai Permpool, Village Headman Moo 7, Pa Khlok.

Funds raised across the two-day event would go towards helping the Ban Yamu Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Fund in Pa Khlok, officials confirmed.

Mr Supachai explained how currently there are a large number of people who have become dependent on illegal drugs in the Pa Khlok area who are desperate to quit their habit and undergo rehab.

He further explained how the cost for one person to go through the rehab program is approximately B30,000 and therefore additional funding is required.

Mr Suparerk added that up to 12 separate charities would be aligning to the December event to provide members of the public opportunity to donate and support the program. Further details will be announced closer to the event, Mr Suparek said.

