THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Charcoal Friday

Start From: Friday 24 August 2018, 06:00PMto Friday 30 November 2018, 10:30PM

Charcoal BBQ at Bodega, featuring premium beef cuts, cooked live in the dining room on our charcoal broiler with the unique sear and smokiness only charcoal could deliver. Starting from THB 1,200++.

Person : Reservations
Address : Bodega & Grill, Angsana Laguna Phuket
Phone : 076 358 500

Security:

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The 14th Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run
Melbourne Cup 2018 Brunch
PHUKET BRIEFING & BUSINESS NETWORKING
GO ECO PHUKET 2018
2018 Colour Fun Run
Oktoberfest 2018
Christmas Market
18th Architect & Hotelex
DJ SANDY RIVERA / KINGS OF TOMORROW at Level One @ Dream Beach Club
Thailand Yachting Symposium - Bangkok
PBS #5
YOU WANNA ROCK??
Sunset Social
Stephen Carlin - Phuket
7 SEP - Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket

 