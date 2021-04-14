The Phuket News
Chappuis hit by COVID-19, warns public

THAILAND: National team footballer Charyl Chappuis says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 14 April 2021, 12:45PM

Port and Thailand footballer Charyl Chappuis has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Chappuis, who plays for Thai League 1 side Port FC, is the latest Thai athlete who has contracted the coronavirus as the country deals with a third wave of infections.

“I have been tested for COVID-19, and the results are positive. I’m currently under quarantine and will be treated safely, accordingly,” Chappuis wrote in a social media post.

“For any trouble I might have caused, no matter how small, I would like to take this chance to apologise from the bottom of my heart. I hope everyone will stay safe during these troubled times.

“My prayers and well wishes are with all of you krub.”

Chappuis, 29, has previously played for Thai clubs Buriram United, Suphanburi and Muang Thong United.

He won the 2009 Fifa U17 World Cup title with Switzerland before moving to Thailand.

Thanyapura

Earlier, national team cueist Suphat Wattanawanna, who will play for Thailand at the 2021 SEA Games and Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, said he had contracted COVID-19.

As a result, the national team training camp has been temporarily closed, and all players have entered 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, England-based snooker star Nopphol Saengkham was forced to withdraw from the qualifying round for the world championship last week after testing positive for the virus.

Last year, US-based golfers, PGA Tour member Kiradech Aphibarnrat and LPGA Tour stars Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, were found to have COVID-19.

They all have since recovered and returned to competition.

