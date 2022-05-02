Chanettee completes hat-trick

GOLF: Teen prodigy Chanettee Wannasaen continued her domination on the Thailand TrustGolf Tour following a four-shot victory over Sangchai Kaewcharoen in the final round of the B3million Thailand Mixed at Rayong Green Valley Country Club yesterday (May 1).

Golf

By Bangkok Post

Monday 2 May 2022, 11:08AM

Chanettee Wannasaen holds the Thailand Mixed trophy yesterday (May 1). Photo: PR / Bangkok Post

Despite an inconsistent play that led to four birdies against four bogeys, the 18-year-old Chanettee shot a final 71 for a 15-under 269 total to claim her third straight Thailand Mixed title thanks to a nine-shot advantage at the start of the round, reports the Bangkok Post.

“I was so proud of myself to win for the third time. It was quite a challenging day as I didn’t make as many putts as I would want to,” said Chanettee who has won five titles since January.

Her Thailand Mixed hat-trick of wins was achieved a week after she celebrated her fourth crown of the year in the Thai LPGA Tour event at Laem Chabang International Country Club last Sunday. Prior to that, she won the first two Thailand Mixed series in Cha-Am, Hat Yai and the LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers in Pattaya.

As the current leader on the Thailand TrustGolf Tour Order of Merit, Chanettee and No.2 Arpichaya Yubol have earned their spots at the Women’s Scottish Open on July 28-31 at the Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland. Chanettee hopes to make the cut after failing to advance to the weekend rounds last year.

“The course is totally different from courses in Thailand. I really want to go back there to gain experience one more time and hopefully to make amends,” said Chanettee from Chiang Mai.

Sangchai, the 2021 Thailand PGA Tour No.1, rallied from nine shots behind to reduce the gab to just three heading into the final hole. But it was too late for him to turn the situation around as he had to settle at second place with a final 66 and 11-under 273 total.

“I was trying to give it a fight but Chanettee was just too good. At least, I reached my goal by hitting under par on the final day,” said Sangchai after his best finish on the TrustGolf Tour.

Coming third on 278 was 2021 All Thailand Golf Tour Rookie of the Year Denwit David Boriboonsub, who carded a 70.

Former champion Arpichaya signed off with a 71 on three-under 281 to take the fifth position which propelled her to the second place on the Order of Merit standing, earning her a slot at the Scottish Open.

“It’s my goal to win that second ticket as Chanettee already secured the first one. I’m excited to play at the Dundonald Links. I must be well prepared for a link course. I need to practise how to hit the ball straight and play under strong winds,” she said.