Chamber of Commerce says more migrant workers needed

Chamber of Commerce says more migrant workers needed

BANGKOK: The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has emphasised the need for more migrant workers in various sectors to help the Thai economy recover from the pandemic.

economicsimmigrationMyanmar
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 14 July 2022, 11:27AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

TCC Vice Chairman Poj Aramwattananont said there is a high demand for workers in labour-intensive sectors such as agricultural goods and food processing for exports, construction, tourism and services, reports state news agency NNT.

However, he emphasised that factors such as issues in migrant home countries and competition for workers from other nations are impeding worker recruitment and thus slowing Thailand’s economic recovery.

The vice chairman estimated that the Kingdom would require at least 3-4 million migrant workers to get its economy moving forward.

According to Pairoj Chotikasathien, head of the Labour Ministry’s employment department, there are currently 2.5mn documented migrant workers from Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. 

To address the shortage, the Cabinet has approved labour management plans that include allowing documented workers to stay until February 2025.

Undocumented workers will also be permitted to register and work until the same date.

He added that with improved labour plans and the arrival of more workers, Thailand could see nearly 3mn migrant laborers by the end of the year.

