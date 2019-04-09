THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chalong woman confesses to B2.3mn burglary of neighbour

PHUKET: A woman has confessed to a burglary in which she stole B2.3 million in cash from her neighbour in Chalong on Thursday (Apr 4).

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 April 2019, 12:45PM

Burglary victim Anusara Kaewsopak (centre) stands with police displaying property seized from Tanapat Wangsa-kna. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Burglary victim Anusara Kaewsopak (centre) stands with police displaying property seized from Tanapat Wangsa-kna. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Property seized from Tanapat Wangsa-kna. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Property seized from Tanapat Wangsa-kna. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Property seized from Tanapat Wangsa-kna. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Property seized from Tanapat Wangsa-kna. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Anusara Kaewsopak made a complaint at Chalong Police Station on Thursday after she realised her house in Chalong had been broken into and the cash she was keeping in a safe had been stolen.

Ms Anusara told police that the cash was given to her by her mother after she sold some assets. The money was to be used to set up a restaurant business in Karon.

Region 8 Police Acting Commander, Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri led investigations into the incident and having inspected CCTV footage in the area, discovered that Tanapat Wangsa-kna, 37, who lives opposite Ms Anusara, was acting suspiciously around the house near the time that it was burgled.

Investigations also revealed that Tanapat and Ms Anusara’s mother knew each other from when Tanapat worked as an estate agent and facilitated the sale of property for her in the past.

Once enough evidence was gathered to implicate Tanapat as the perpetrator, an arrest warrant was obtained from court yesterday (Apr 8) and police intercepted Tanapat on Thepkasattri Rd in Thalang on the same day while she was on her way to Koh Lipe in a new B1.22 million Ford Ranger pickup truck that was bought with the stolen money.

When police first questioned Tanapat, she said that she had recently won the lottery. However, when police checked with the government lottery office, it was confirmed that her statement was false.

QSI International School Phuket

Police also discovered that Tanapat has a criminal record consisting of theft and drug-related convictions.

When presented with the evidence against her, Tanapat eventually confessed to stealing the cash from Ms Anusara’s home in Chalong. She also admitted to buying the Ford Ranger with the money, as well as throwing a party in her neighbourhood to celebrate her “lottery win”.

Police seized the truck and B1,039,000 in cash that was recovered. They also seized clothes and a motorbike that Tanapat used during the burglary.

A proportion of the cash was spent and police are working to recover it.

Gen Pongwut confirmed that Tanapat has been charged with burglary and criminal damage.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Monk and nun arrested with 8,000 meth pills and an M16 rifle
Three arrested for drugs in Phuket Town
Five arrested in separate Phuket drug busts
Speeding, drunk drivers in fatal accidents over Songkran to face murder charges
Phuket police ready for Songkran
Over 30k meth pills, gun and ammunition seized
Cement truck driver fined after releasing load on Patong Hill
National Ombudsman rails on Phuket Airport security over thefts from luggage
Chinese scam call centre busted in Chalong
B2mn in drugs, cars and cash seized from routine police stop-and-search
Man stabs ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend repeatedly in jealous attack
Phuket police seize 13kg of ‘parcel delivery’ marijuana
Guyanese man, 62, arrested in Phuket for age-old ‘black money scam’
Phuket gun-toting driver apprehended
Gun brandishing Pole appears in court

 

Phuket community
No action on illegal construction at Ao Sane luxury villa as deadline passes

If there is no enforcement of laws why bother following them? ...(Read More)

Most private hospitals overcharging

Why is Chalong hospital still not operational? Looking at the building, with all that not sun blocki...(Read More)

Most private hospitals overcharging

Private hospitals fill a hole in the 'medical market', as government hospitals are hopeless ...(Read More)

Patong police urge water-delivery trucks to avoid Patong Hill for Songkran

'Urge' water trucks not to go over the hill, 'urge' tuk tuk drivers not to attempt t...(Read More)

No action on illegal construction at Ao Sane luxury villa as deadline passes

Anyone believed that contractor would do what he was ordered? Of course not. The order was just give...(Read More)

Every Drop Counts: Celebrating Songkran sustainably

Or, how about actually doing something to help minimize the drought next year? Easy to do, but, it ...(Read More)

Patong police urge water-delivery trucks to avoid Patong Hill for Songkran

“There will be a lot of water across the road, which will make the road dangerous for drivers,” ...(Read More)

No action on illegal construction at Ao Sane luxury villa as deadline passes

Why go one a week? Why not go on the 10th with a wrecking crew. If it's still there, take it...(Read More)

Haze causes thousands to fall ill in North

As long as the thai government do thai man made hazardous SMOG call HAZE, and.... do nothing about, ...(Read More)

Speeding, drunk drivers in fatal accidents over Songkran to face murder charges

The thai excuser doesn't know the age of 'serial commentator'. Therefore his reaction on...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Elegant White Charity Gala
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dream Beach Club

 