Chalong woman, 27, dies as motorbike hits power pole

Chalong woman, 27, dies as motorbike hits power pole

PHUKET: A 27-year-old woman died after the motorbike she was riding struck a power pole near the entrance to Phuket Villa 3 on Chao Fa East Rd in Wichit in the early hours of this morning (Dec 12).

accidentsdeathtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 12 December 2020, 12:29PM

The accident occurred in front of a 7-Eleven store near the entrance to the Phuket Villa 3 housing estate. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred in front of a 7-Eleven store near the entrance to the Phuket Villa 3 housing estate. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike showed very little damage from the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike showed very little damage from the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike showed very little damage from the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike showed very little damage from the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Capt Nattee Pichitchainithimeth of the Wichit Police was notified of the accident at 3:50am.

Police and an emergency medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital arrived to find the body of Chalong resident Luxkana Thatun, 27, beside the power pole in front of a 7-Eleven store near the entrance to the Phuket Villa 3 housing estate.

Ms Luxkana had suffered severe head trauma from the impact with the concrete power pole, Capt Natee reported. No helmet was found at the scene.

Her Phuket-registered grey-black Honda Wave motorcycle was nearby, but with very little damage to its front, he added.

Ms Luxkana’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital while police had her motorbike moved to Wichit Police Station.

Capt Nattee noted in his report of the accident that at this stage police presume that Ms Luxkana was driving at high speed while overly tired when she lost control of the motorbike and struck the power pole.

However, he also noted that police were yet to check any CCTV footage of the area available.

The police report made no mention of whether or not police were to check for any involvement of alcohol in the accident.

Phuket community
Phuket tackles overpriced taxi fares for tourists

Now would be the perfect time to break the taci mafia once and for all and bring the prices in line ...(Read More)

Local administrations called on to help boost road safety

“a developed province by the year 2036” 2036, seriously? What's the hurry. LOL....(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

I get stopped as well and as my documents are in order am allowed to proceed if you are legal no nee...(Read More)

Local administrations called on to help boost road safety

This was nothing more than an end of the year budget-burning junket. None of these people have any i...(Read More)

Phuket tackles overpriced taxi fares for tourists

This has been a week of funny crack-downs...corruption, motorbike crashes, taxi scams...what next, l...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Svcoqette is correct, I saw it at Chalong many times, Thais without helmet can pass, Farangs got sto...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Maverick, I have a helmut a motorcycle license and an international license and still are constantly...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Tax the vehicle equip oneself with a helmet and a driving license and the harassment stops ...(Read More)

Thai dance horror game creates a stir

Land of 'Misunderstandings'. Is it so difficult to avoid many 'misunderstanding's in...(Read More)

Prosecutors pass buck in ‘Boss’ case

It is about time that a Attorney-General, representing the 'People', comes out and explain t...(Read More)

 

