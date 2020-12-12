Chalong woman, 27, dies as motorbike hits power pole

PHUKET: A 27-year-old woman died after the motorbike she was riding struck a power pole near the entrance to Phuket Villa 3 on Chao Fa East Rd in Wichit in the early hours of this morning (Dec 12).

accidentsdeathtransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 12 December 2020, 12:29PM

The motorbike showed very little damage from the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident occurred in front of a 7-Eleven store near the entrance to the Phuket Villa 3 housing estate. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Nattee Pichitchainithimeth of the Wichit Police was notified of the accident at 3:50am.

Police and an emergency medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital arrived to find the body of Chalong resident Luxkana Thatun, 27, beside the power pole in front of a 7-Eleven store near the entrance to the Phuket Villa 3 housing estate.

Ms Luxkana had suffered severe head trauma from the impact with the concrete power pole, Capt Natee reported. No helmet was found at the scene.

Her Phuket-registered grey-black Honda Wave motorcycle was nearby, but with very little damage to its front, he added.

Ms Luxkana’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital while police had her motorbike moved to Wichit Police Station.

Capt Nattee noted in his report of the accident that at this stage police presume that Ms Luxkana was driving at high speed while overly tired when she lost control of the motorbike and struck the power pole.

However, he also noted that police were yet to check any CCTV footage of the area available.

The police report made no mention of whether or not police were to check for any involvement of alcohol in the accident.