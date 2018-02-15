The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) announced yesterday (Feb 14) that the water supply shutoff will begin at 9 am and continue “until the work is done”.
Areas to be affected include any areas surrounding the Chalong Underpass site (see map below), including along Chao Fa West Rd and Wiset Rd, leading to Rawai.
“Please collect any water you require,” the PWA warned.
“It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs,” the PWA statement said.
“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” it added.
For more Information call the PWA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634 or the PWA Call Center at 1662.
