PHUKET: Residents and businesses in Chalong and Rawai will suffer a major water supply shutoff next Tuesday (Feb 20) as work on water mains supply pipes is carried out at the Chalong Underpass site.

Thursday 15 February 2018, 10:34AM

work at the Chalong Underpass construction site will see a major water supply shutoff affecting the whole area next Tuesday. Photo: Mark Knowles

The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) announced yesterday (Feb 14) that the water supply shutoff will begin at 9 am and continue “until the work is done”.

Areas to be affected include any areas surrounding the Chalong Underpass site (see map below), including along Chao Fa West Rd and Wiset Rd, leading to Rawai.

“Please collect any water you require,” the PWA warned.

“It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs,” the PWA statement said.

“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” it added.

For more Information call the PWA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634 or the PWA Call Center at 1662.