The news was announced at a meeting yesterday (June 18), led by Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok and attended by Phuket Highways Office Director Somwang Lohanut, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Witoon Kongsudjai and Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos, officers from relevant government organisations and representative of contractor company.
V/Gov Snith urged relevant organisations to conduct appropriate public relations campaigns to inform people of the road closure to minimise the impact on traffic.
A map showing the redirections required was also released yesterday, showing that motorists travelling in small vehicles from either Karon or Rawai are urged to use Soi Anusorn from Patak Rd to travel around the road closure and continue their journey along Chao Fa West Rd further north of the road closure.
Larger vehicles are to deviate at Chalong Circle and drive along Chao Fa East Rd to continue their journey northbound.
Kurt | 20 June 2018 - 09:36:19