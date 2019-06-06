PHUKET: One lane through the Chalong Underpass will be closed after 9pm every night while workers complete the finishing touches to the construction, Somkiet Yimpong, Project Manager at Phuket office of the Highways Department, has told The Phuket News.

transportconstructionSafety

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 6 June 2019, 12:28PM

One lane through the Chalong Underpass will be closed each night until the minor works have been completed. Photo: Phuket Highways office

“Right now we still have to close one lane after about 9pm each night so we can check the cables installed in the tunnel. Some of the cables still need to be adjusted so they are fitted in the right place,” Mr Somkiet told The Phuket News today (June 6).

“Also, some more work needs to be completed on the electrical and lighting systems inside the underpass,” he added.

“We started closing one lane so that the work can be completed last night. We are not sure which lane will be closed on which nights, that depends on what work needs to be done,” he said.

Mr Somkiet reminded motorists that ongoing finishing touches was expected to cause some inconvenience for people wanting to drive through the underpass.

“As I explained last week, the underpass is not yet 100% complete. It is standard to make minor fixes and adjustments for about a month after such projects are completed,” he said.

Mr Somkiet urged drivers to exercise caution while driving through the tunnel, especially while the night works are being carried out.

There have not been any accidents in the tunnel since it was opened to traffic on June 3, Mr Somkiet pointed out.

However, he added, “But there are still some drivers have broken the traffic law, driving dangerously cutting off other vehicles while making lane changes before entering the underpass – and some people are riding motorbikes through the underpass.

“Please don’t break the traffic law, for your own safety and the safety of others,” Mr Somkiet said.