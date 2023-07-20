British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chalong Underpass to close for pump check

Chalong Underpass to close for pump check

PHUKET: The Chalong Underpass will be closed to traffic in both directions on Saturday (July 22) as workers conduct an inspection of the pump system in the tunnel.

transport
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 July 2023 09:40 AM

Image: Phuket Highways Office

Image: Phuket Highways Office

The Phuket HIghways Office explained in an announcement that the inspection was routine, and necessary to ensure the pump system remains operational, especially as Phuket continues to experience heavy downpours during the rainy season.

The underpass will be closed to traffic from 9am to 5pm so workers can carry out the inspection, the Phuket Highways Office said in its announcement.

The Phuket Highways Office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the tunnel closure.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 20 July 2023 - 10:53:40 

Actually doing maintenance - wow!
But, why during high traffic times?
Wouldn't doing it overnight would make more sense.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More direct flights from China arrive in Phuket
Officials to plant 1,000 trees to honour His Majesty’s birthday
Businesses fret over court move
Jordanian man arrested for working illegally as a barber in Patong
Bitcoin and Smart Contracts: Automating Transactions
Two killed in shooting as New Zealand city hosts World Cup opener
Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pita steps down as Charter Court takes share case, Bullet flies into Phuket classroom || July 19
Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon
Tha Chatchai Police defends ‘pointless’ patrol pickup, rental car at Phuket Check Point
Trees felled by strong winds as weather warning extended
‘Grateful’ Australian ‘Cast Away’ sailor back on dry land
Tourism set to fall short
Pita worried about attempt to block second vote
Children safe as bullet flies into classroom at Phuket Town primary school

 

Phuket community
Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote

@JohnC. Thailand doesn't harbor corrupt old thieves ... Thailand IS corrupt old thieves. They d...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for pump check

Actually doing maintenance - wow! But, why during high traffic times? Wouldn't doing it overni...(Read More)

Jordanian man arrested for working illegally as a barber in Patong

Prab@ you can say same about Russian money changers second one just opened in Rawai that will help w...(Read More)

Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

You pay you stay - simple really - so depends on whether their occupation pays well enough to grease...(Read More)

Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote

well well for the next 4 years we will have the same old soup again... i feel better that at least ...(Read More)

Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

@Timothy, there is no prostitution in this island..come on... be realistic... is illegal as we know....(Read More)

Jordanian man arrested for working illegally as a barber in Patong

pls do same with real estate russian businesses... major money laundering circles.....(Read More)

Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

Deport them! No messing around, no bribes to let them stay just throw them out and mark their passpo...(Read More)

Trees felled by strong winds as weather warning extended

love the pic of the ladies boarding a boat under supervision of a 'uniform'. Does this photo...(Read More)

Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote

Shame Shame Shame Thailand. The world is watching your complete lack of transparency and honesty. Yo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental
SOHO Pool Club
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
Zonezi Properties
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential

 