Chalong underpass to close for maintenance

PHUKET: The Phuket Highways Office has announced that the Chalong Underpass will be closed during the day from Mar 7-27.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 March 2022, 09:00AM

Image: Phuket Highways Office

Chalong Underpass will be closed in order to conduct maintenance works to the lighting and water drainage system in the tunnel, the Phuket Highways Office announced in a notice.

The underpass will be closed from 9am to 3:30pm. No further information was provided.

Commenting on similar closers before, Phuket Highways Office Chief Samak Luadwonghat explained that officials specifically avoid conducting maintenance during the rush hours.

To explain why our officers do not conduct the work at night, we need sunlight when we shut down the lights in the tunnel. This helps our officers to do the work more easily,” Mr Samak explained.

The most recent closure was in late November – early December last year. The underpass was closed during the same daylight hours for around three weeks. No significant traffic congestion was reported.

Kurt | 06 March 2022 - 10:12:45 

Need 20(!) days to check the lightening in a small underpass?  Are they really thinking the public believes that? Even with the slow phase things are done here that not takes more than 2 days. The other 18 days works can be done at night, with lights.

JohnC | 06 March 2022 - 09:07:57 

Another opportunity to upgrade the signs warning motorcycists not to enter the underpass. Seriously, the signage is not adequate especially for tourists who are not aware of it.

 

