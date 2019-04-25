THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chalong Underpass road surfacing to cause delays, project on target for end of May finish

PHUKET: The project engineer overseeing the construction of the long-awaited Chalong Underpass has warned motorists that surfacing of the roads through the critical junction will begin next Tuesday (Apr 30).

transportconstruction
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Thursday 25 April 2019, 03:21PM

Chalong Underpass is on target to open to traffic by the end of May. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

Chalong Underpass is on target to open to traffic by the end of May. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

Chalong Underpass is on target to open to traffic by the end of May. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

Chalong Underpass is on target to open to traffic by the end of May. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

Chalong Underpass is on target to open to traffic by the end of May. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

Chalong Underpass is on target to open to traffic by the end of May. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

Chalong Underpass is on target to open to traffic by the end of May. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

Chalong Underpass is on target to open to traffic by the end of May. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

Chalong Underpass is on target to open to traffic by the end of May. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

Chalong Underpass is on target to open to traffic by the end of May. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

The golden lotus tower in the centre of the roundabout sill needs more work, but that will be finished on schedule in May, too, said Mr Somkiet. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

The golden lotus tower in the centre of the roundabout sill needs more work, but that will be finished on schedule in May, too, said Mr Somkiet. Photo: Phuket Highways Dept

The work is expected to take two days, and expected to cause traffic delays while the work is bring carried out.

Somkiet Yimpong, Project Manager at the Phuket office of the Highways Department, told The Phuket News today (Apr 25),

We will not close any roads, so no new maps for redirected traffic is necessary,” he said, “but the roads will be paved one section at a time to allow traffic to pass.

We will need to close the lane that we are working on – and that will cause traffic delays,” Mr Somkiet explained.

Mr Somkiet is confident that the underpass will open before the end of May.

We have had to postpone the opening of the underpass (from the Songkran deadline previously hoped for),” he said.

We are now looking at opening the underpass to traffic by about May 28. It will be open by no later than May 30, which is the official date for project completion according to the contract,” he added.

Splash Beach Club

Mr Somkiet explained that the workers are currently installing lights, fume-extraction fans and water pumps in the tunnel.

Right now, overall construction is about 85% complete, but we haven’t finished installing the security systems yet. That work needs to be done very carefully,” he added.

Also, construction of the golden lotus tower (in the centre of the roundabout) isn’t finish yet. It sill needs more work, and more lotus flower motifs added, but that will be finished on schedule in May, too,” Mr Somkiet said.

Mr Somkiet added that he had yet to be informed of any official name that the underpass is to be formally dedicated.

We have not set a grand opening date yet,” he said.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Road resurfacing in Phuket Town expected to create traffic
Urgent works to start after officials humiliated online over Phuket Town roads
Night shift security guard dead after motorbike hits parked truck
Roadworks cause traffic delays in Phuket Town
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance
Terminal 2 plans scrapped
Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough
Suggestion to separate U-turn projects for expediency knocked flat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Starfish for takeaway? Patong Hill strikes again! BKK construction horror! || Jan. 24
Phuket residents vote against U-turn flyover
Phuket’s bypass roadworks to complete before New Year
Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
Urgent order issued to fix dangerous Phuket road

 

Phuket community
Tour boats blamed for widespread reef damage

Timo hit the nail on the head, and all the warnings of environmental degradation continuously fall o...(Read More)

Chinese Consul General meets Phuket Governor to discuss tourist safety

"“I am very happy to hear that the Thai government has made the safety of Chinese tourists a ...(Read More)

Governor pushes water-shortage solutions

"“We will not charge residents any costs for emergency water provdied,” the governor assure...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

"Pascale one wonders why the cereal(sic) is allowed. Emails to the Editor get no reply. I think...(Read More)

Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities

"talking is so much easier.Always the same," hope to see you there, getting your hands dir...(Read More)

Army starts rolling in emergency water supply to Phuket

"Col Santi explained, “Lt Gen Pornsak learned that local residents in Phuket were now in trou...(Read More)

Hunted seastead couple ‘traced to Tarutao’

Fake news by thai authorities. The US-Thai couple didn't build, tugged, and anchored the floati...(Read More)

Army starts rolling in emergency water supply to Phuket

I thought the Gov said there was NO drought so why is the Army turning up with water tankers. Don...(Read More)

Army starts rolling in emergency water supply to Phuket

Finally army has taken over from a governor who still denies there is a water crisis on Phuket. Besi...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage announced

Interesting mental output at 5.16. Fascinating with all those dots and half finished sentences,but w...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Thai Residential
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
JW Marriott Phuket

 