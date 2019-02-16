THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough

PHUKET: The tunnel that will become the Chalong Underpass has now been fully excavated and the construction engineer for the project still hopes that the underpass will be open to traffic in April.

constructiontransport
By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 February 2019, 12:46PM

The tunnel has now been fully excavated and the underpass is hoped to open to traffic in April. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

The tunnel has now been fully excavated and the underpass is hoped to open to traffic in April. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

The tunnel has now been fully excavated and the underpass is hoped to open to traffic in April. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

The tunnel has now been fully excavated and the underpass is hoped to open to traffic in April. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

The tunnel has now been fully excavated and the underpass is hoped to open to traffic in April. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

The tunnel has now been fully excavated and the underpass is hoped to open to traffic in April. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

The tower in the middle of Chalong Circle is being built at a cost of B3 million. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

The tower in the middle of Chalong Circle is being built at a cost of B3 million. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

Somkiet Yimpong, Project Manager at the Phuket office of the Highways Department, told The Phuket News yesterday (Feb 15) that the tunnel breakthrough came in late January.

Works on installing the panelling along the walls of the underpass have already begun, he said.

“We still have to install all the fume-extraction fans, noise dampers, water pumps, lights and other things, but overall right now the construction project stands at 76% complete,” Mr Somkiet said.

Mr Somkiet still hopes for the underpass to open to traffic in April, but might miss the previously hoped for opening before Songkran.

“Once all the systems are installed we will have to go through the testing phase, but hopefully this will be all done before the end of April,’ he said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Meanwhile, the structure that now sits in the middle of what used to be Chalong Circle is nearly complete.

Construction of the tower is on schedule to be complete next month, Mr Somkiet said.

The tower is being built at a cost of B3 million, as part of the overall B546mn budget for the entire underpass project, he explained.

At the top of the structure is a sculpture of lotus bulb, a Buddhist symbol of peace.

“The design was part of the plans that were approved for the project, and similar Buddhist-themed designs are being used throughout the tunnel itself,” Mr Somkiet said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Suggestion to separate U-turn projects for expediency knocked flat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Starfish for takeaway? Patong Hill strikes again! BKK construction horror! || Jan. 24
Phuket residents vote against U-turn flyover
Phuket’s bypass roadworks to complete before New Year
Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
Urgent order issued to fix dangerous Phuket road
New lane opens to relieve traffic at Chalong Circle
PM mulls Kra Canal plan
Phuket light-rail up open to public by 2023, assures official
Phuket underpass to close for maintenance, electrical repairs
Suvarnabhumi’s new terminal designer set to sue
Patong Mayor holds emergency meeting over floods, landslides
Traffic safety raises concerns in Phuket light-rail plans

 

Phuket community
Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

Maybe best to stop eating, breathing or drinking here.Could be all contaminated.How about relocating...(Read More)

Holding the balance: Phuket Immigration clarifies new rules on retirement visas to start March 1

Well, what I red about that "grandfather rules" for the 55-60 and 60 above groups is actua...(Read More)

Koh Kaew OrBorTor tackles roadside dumping

All communities/Orbor Tor's on Phuket should follow this initiative immediately! Go for a contin...(Read More)

Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

Looks like someone still didn't do his own research as recommended by me on 14.February when the...(Read More)

Holding the balance: Phuket Immigration clarifies new rules on retirement visas to start March 1

There are only 4 countries that do not fill out pension letters anymore, so after Phuket Immigration...(Read More)

Holding the balance: Phuket Immigration clarifies new rules on retirement visas to start March 1

Good bye Thailand, Hello Cambodia...(Read More)

Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

Hope European Community, Australia, USA, etc. put a immediate ban on thai farming products. Let the ...(Read More)

Holding the balance: Phuket Immigration clarifies new rules on retirement visas to start March 1

Clear as mud then ! ...(Read More)

Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’

When a person gets "the bends" it is essential he gets in a decompression chamber ASAP! P...(Read More)

Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’

The Phuket Marine Office at Chalong Pier not daily checking the boats with scuba dive equipment havi...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019

 