Chalong Underpass daytime closing to continue until May 25

PHUKET: The Phuket Highways Office has announced that Chalong Underpass will be closed during the day from May 23 until May 25 while workers examine and fix lights and water pumps.

By The Phuket News

Monday 23 May 2022, 02:53PM

Chalong Underpass will be closed from 9am to 4pm each day until May 25 while maintenance and repair works are being carried out. Photo: Phuket Highways Office

The office posted a notice announcing the close, from 9am to 4pm each day this morning (Oct 23) ‒ the same day the daylight closure came into effect. The Highways Office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the three-day closure. Meanwhile, Darasamut Underpass near Central Phuket shopping mall will be closed from 9am to 4pm during May 24-31 as workers repaint the kerb, tunnel walls and concrete barriers through the tunnel. Darasamut Underpass was closed only earlier this month as workers conducted maintenance in the tunnel. In that closure workers performed maintenance, cleaning and dredging of the drainage system inside the underpass.