Chalong Underpass daytime closing for pump checks

PHUKET: The Phuket Highways Office has announced that the Chalong Underpass will be closed during the day until Nov 12 while workers conduct maintenance on the flood-prevention system installed throughout the tunnel.

transport

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 October 2021, 09:30AM

Image: Phuket Highways Office

The office posted a notice announcing the close, from 9am to 3:30pm each day, at 10:51am yesterday (Oct 27) ‒ the same day the daylight closure came into effect.

The Highways Office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closures, and advised people with queries about the closure to call 1586.