Chalong Underpass at 40%, says Highways chief

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong held a meeting with Highways Department Chief Somwang Lohamut yesterday (Mar 27) to discuss the progress of the Chalong Underpass and traffic problems at Chalong Circle.

Shela Riva

Wednesday 28 March 2018, 11:48AM

Highways Department Chief Somwang Lohamut confirmed that the underpass is now at 40% complete. Photo: Mark Knowles
Highways Department Chief Somwang Lohamut confirmed that the underpass is now at 40% complete. Photo: Mark Knowles

It was revealed during the meeting that officials inspected the site most recently on Mar 8, at which the underpass was at about 40% progress.

Mr Somwang said that traffic problems have also been relieved since Gov Norraphat ordered more space to be allocated to traffic back on Feb 19. (See story here.)

As the contractor finally received the expropriated land on Jan 12 this year, they have sped up construction of the underpass as well as increased traffic flow by moving the barriers at the orders of the Governor,” said Mr Somwang.

The construction has progressed to about 40% and is expected to be completed in April 2019,” he added.

Governor Norraphat said, “The contractor has moved the barriers to increase traffic lanes into two lanes on either side before the Chalong Circle on the side coming from Rawai. This reduces the problem by 50-60%.”

The contractor was closing off more areas without having finished construction in other areas. After I ordered the widening of lanes, they have resolved the problem and from now must complete work at each point of the construction before starting at a new point.

They have received this advice and it has resolved the issue,” he said.

 

 
moskito | 28 March 2018 - 17:11:51

ROFLMAO ... The governor asked for more space and after the problem was solved :D :D :D ... IT IS MARCH ... wake up!!!! Tourists are leaving and thats the only reason why traffic is now back to nearly normal!! 
They will be back, usually in November-December if the government having realized yet! 
:
I hope its going on, a normal traffic light would have done the trick too...

Kurt | 28 March 2018 - 14:12:05

So, the contents of this article is saying that with a bit more of 'real traffic thinking involvement' of the underpass builders/managers, the traffic deviation could have been already long time better handled?
Amazing thai smart that it needed a Governor to get this better
But, is it better now?
Started October 2015, 40% done. Use of word 'complete' is funny.

marcher | 28 March 2018 - 13:24:03

Absolute balderdash. The traffic is better at the moment due to school holidays. I drove up from Rawai this morning and was the only car driver using the new second lane. Perhaps others do not understand. Where are the double lanes going South? It's a single lane all the way. Traffic to the North of the circle is worse than before. Police today just looking at the chaos around the circle

