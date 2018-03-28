PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong held a meeting with Highways Department Chief Somwang Lohamut yesterday (Mar 27) to discuss the progress of the Chalong Underpass and traffic problems at Chalong Circle.

Wednesday 28 March 2018, 11:48AM

Highways Department Chief Somwang Lohamut confirmed that the underpass is now at 40% complete. Photo: Mark Knowles

It was revealed during the meeting that officials inspected the site most recently on Mar 8, at which the underpass was at about 40% progress.

Mr Somwang said that traffic problems have also been relieved since Gov Norraphat ordered more space to be allocated to traffic back on Feb 19. (See story here.)

“As the contractor finally received the expropriated land on Jan 12 this year, they have sped up construction of the underpass as well as increased traffic flow by moving the barriers at the orders of the Governor,” said Mr Somwang.

“The construction has progressed to about 40% and is expected to be completed in April 2019,” he added.

Governor Norraphat said, “The contractor has moved the barriers to increase traffic lanes into two lanes on either side before the Chalong Circle on the side coming from Rawai. This reduces the problem by 50-60%.”

“The contractor was closing off more areas without having finished construction in other areas. After I ordered the widening of lanes, they have resolved the problem and from now must complete work at each point of the construction before starting at a new point.

“They have received this advice and it has resolved the issue,” he said.