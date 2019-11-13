Chalong’s Soi Palai closed, five cars damaged as crane tuck fells power lines

PHUKET: Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapon today ordered the popular street Soi Palai closed after a crane truck snagged power lines and brought down nine power pylons, leaving residents in the area without electricity supply.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 November 2019, 06:36PM

The crane truck drought down nine power poles in total, leaving the immediate area without power supply. Photo: Chalong Police

Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapon (right) at the scene on Soi Palai today (Nov 13). Photo: PR Dept

Five vehicles were damaged along the busy street, which leads to Palai Pier and includes Phuket Zoo and Nemo Dolphinarium.

Fortunately no one was hurt in the incident, reported Mayor Samran.

Electricity supply was cut to the area by the Chalong branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) so workers could begin clearing the felled cables and pylons, explained Chalong PEA Chief Chisanupong Koykitcharoen.

A crane truck snagged the overhead power lines about 100 metres from Phuket Zoo at about 2:30pm.

The truck pulled down nine power poles in total, dragging them down onto vehicles parked along the road.

Mayor Samran ordered officials to close traffic at the entrance to Soi Palai, at the intersection with Chao Fa East Rd for safety while PEA workers continued to clear the area.

The damage caused by the incident has been valued to the tune of millions of baht, and it is expected to many hours to carry out the repairs, Mayor Samran reported.

As of 6:30pm tonight, the area was still without electricity supply, confirmed the main PEA office.

The Chalong PEA reported that power supply to the immediate area was expected to be restored “sometime before midnight”.