Chalong raids net two suspects with ice, meth and homemade zip gun

PHUKET: Police have arrested two men in Soi Yodsane, Chalong, found in possession of more than 1,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills and more than 360 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice). One of the men, an 18-year-old, was found with an improvised zip gun and ammunition.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 16 January 2020, 11:03AM

Both men were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged accordingly. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Both men were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged accordingly. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

According to a report made available yesterday (Jan 15), Phuket Provincial Police Sub-Lt Lertpaiboon Sukhaphirom led the raids on two houses in Soi Yodsane, in Moo 10, Chalong, on Monday (Jan 13).

Saifon “Fon” Semsawat, 44, was the first to be arrested after he was found in possession of 362.31g of ya ice and 1,159 pills of ya bah, as well as 13 other “items of evidence” that were not specified in the report, but including a notebook.

Police also seized one gold necklace and one gold bracelet, noted the report.

That same day 18-year-old Thammawat “Bird” Thabkaew was arrested with 3.82 litres of kratom juice and an improvised zip gun along with five 9mm bullets, five .32-calibre bullets, two .22-calibre bullets and three 12-gauge shotgun cartridges.

Both men were taken to Chalong Police Station, where Saifon was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and Thammawat was changed with possession of a Category 5 drug and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

