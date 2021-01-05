The raid, under the command of Wichit Police Chief Col Pratherng Phonmana, was led by Wichit Police Chief Investigator Lt Col Chatchai Chunoo.
The raid followed officers arresting the man, who they named only as ‘Mr Wirat’, 29, in Phuket Town, said a report by Wichit Police.
Officers then moved to raid his home in Moo 7, Chalong, where police seized 3,783 pills of ya bah packed in plastic bags, the report added.
Police also seized a motorbike and a safe box as an item of evidence.
Wirat was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, the Wichit Police report confirmed.
Be the first to comment.