BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chalong raid nets over 3,700 meth pills

Chalong raid nets over 3,700 meth pills

PHUKET: Wichit Police arrested a man who was found with more than over 3,700 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) at his house in Chalong yesterday (Jan 4).

drugscrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 January 2021, 10:39AM

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

« »

The raid, under the command of Wichit Police Chief Col Pratherng Phonmana, was led by Wichit Police Chief Investigator Lt Col Chatchai Chunoo.

The raid followed officers arresting the man, who they named only as ‘Mr Wirat’, 29, in Phuket Town, said a report by Wichit Police.

Officers then moved to raid his home in Moo 7, Chalong, where police seized 3,783 pills of ya bah packed in plastic bags, the report added.

Police also seized a motorbike and a safe box as an item of evidence.

Wirat was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, the Wichit Police report confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

WHO experts tread carefully in hunt for virus’ origins
Baby safe after roadside delivery
Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death
More rules for illegal migrant amnesty
Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM
Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year turtle visits Phuket beach! No Phuket lockdown! Chinese vaccine coming? || January 4
Phuket Town COVID cleanse taken to the streets
Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine
Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one
Phuket Governor confirms no lockdown, orders more stringent anti-COVID measures
Government unveils new curbs on red zones
British visitors to be barred from entry
Phuket officials mark just one road accident in a day
Tokyo calls for state of emergency over virus third wave

 

Phuket community
Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

As vaccinated people still can infect non vaccinated people it would be dumb not to get vaccinated. ...(Read More)

Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine

Goldwing, yes China started the pandemic...LOL. Covid 19 was traced back in Italy to SEPTEMBER 2019,...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

Complete BS as usual....(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

Not understand this legalization move of Thai Government as there are now so many Thai unemployed. T...(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

So far, has anyone addressed the COVID vaccine for ex-pats? Is the vaccine provided at no charge? ...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

what total BS, just deport them...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

why cant i get a work permit for 1900 baht also ...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths for the New Year hold at one

Daily the Phuket RTP present themselves at road sides in a way that you have to puke. They don't...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

I am a legal migrant and not working, so low risk for Health Insurance. Where can I get a health ins...(Read More)

More rules for illegal migrant amnesty

"Employed illegal migrants should ASK their employers to register them...etc". Huh? Lay ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
K9 Point
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Benihana Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/

 