Chalong raid nets over 3,700 meth pills

PHUKET: Wichit Police arrested a man who was found with more than over 3,700 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) at his house in Chalong yesterday (Jan 4).

drugscrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 January 2021, 10:39AM

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

The meth pills were found hidden at the man’s home in Chalong. Photo: Wichit Police

The raid, under the command of Wichit Police Chief Col Pratherng Phonmana, was led by Wichit Police Chief Investigator Lt Col Chatchai Chunoo.

The raid followed officers arresting the man, who they named only as ‘Mr Wirat’, 29, in Phuket Town, said a report by Wichit Police.

Officers then moved to raid his home in Moo 7, Chalong, where police seized 3,783 pills of ya bah packed in plastic bags, the report added.

Police also seized a motorbike and a safe box as an item of evidence.

Wirat was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, the Wichit Police report confirmed.