Chalong Police call for help as snake commandeers car

PHUKET: A Chalong Traffic Police officer had a rough start to the day when he watched a two-metre-long python slithered under his car before dawn this morning (Oct 3).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 3 October 2019, 06:02PM

Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation chief Sayan Thammaphan had the snake in hand within three minutes of locating it in the engine bay. Photo: Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation

Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation chief Sayan Thammaphan said that he received a call asking for help to remove the snake at 4am.

“We were asked to come and remove the snake as officers were too frightened to handle it themselves,” Mr Sayan said.

A Traffic Police officer was standing near his car, a black Honda parked in front of the station, when he saw the snake slither underneath, Mr Sayan said.

“We arrived shortly after, but it took us an hour to find the snake as it had moved into the engine bay,” Mr Sayan explained.

Once the snake was located, it took Mr Sayan just three minutes to have it in hand.

“The snake was a python, about two metres long. We will release the snake into the wild in the Nakkerd Hills (between Chalong and Kata-Karon),” he said.

Mr Sayan urged any people to call him for help in removing an unwanted snake from their home, or car.

“Anyone who wants my help can just call me 24 hours a day at 098-7045345,” he said.