Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks

PHUKET: Chalong Police yesterday (Apr 3) arrested a woman from Phang Nga for overcharging for face masks in the south of the island.

COVID-19Coronaviruscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 April 2020, 08:30AM

Chanjira Larnphut at Chalong Police Station yesterday (Apr 3). Photo: Chalong Police

The woman, 24-year-old Chanjira Larnphut, 24, from Takua Thung District in Phang Nga, was arrested after a sting operation involving a team of officers that included officials from the provincial Commerce Office.

Listed in a brief report by Chalong Police as seized as evidence was a box of 50 Famapro face masks as well as the B1,000 banknote used in the sting operation.

Also seized was another box of 50 Famapro face masks that was sitting on a seat inside the car.

Chanjira was charged for selling face masks at inflated prices, which was deemed illegal under an order by the Central Committee on the Price of Goods and Services on Mar 5, police explained in the report.

Violation of the Prices of Goods and Services Act is punishable by a fine of up to B140,000 or seven years’ imprisonment, or both, the report noted.