Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks

Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks

PHUKET: Chalong Police yesterday (Apr 3) arrested a woman from Phang Nga for overcharging for face masks in the south of the island.

COVID-19Coronaviruscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 4 April 2020, 08:30AM

Chanjira Larnphut at Chalong Police Station yesterday (Apr 3). Photo: Chalong Police

Chanjira Larnphut at Chalong Police Station yesterday (Apr 3). Photo: Chalong Police

The woman, 24-year-old Chanjira Larnphut, 24, from Takua Thung District in Phang Nga, was arrested after a sting operation involving a team of officers that included officials from the provincial Commerce Office.

Listed in a brief report by Chalong Police as seized as evidence was a box of 50 Famapro face masks as well as the B1,000 banknote used in the sting operation.

Also seized was another box of 50 Famapro face masks that was sitting on a seat inside the car.

Chanjira was charged for selling face masks at inflated prices, which was deemed illegal under an order by the Central Committee on the Price of Goods and Services on Mar 5, police explained in the report.

Violation of the Prices of Goods and Services Act is punishable by a fine of up to B140,000 or seven years’ imprisonment, or both, the report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket beach ban breakers scramble as police arrive
Phuket’s first night of curfew see mass rollout of law enforcement, military
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hotels close! Nightly curfew in Thailand! Phuket COVID cases hit 100! || April 3
Regional Army Chief arrives in Phuket, warns of action against those caught breaking curfew
Wichit Police launch checks on construction sites, workers’ camps
Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry
Teens jailed for breaching gathering ban, drug use
Three of Phuket’s new COVID cases travelled with man who died on train
Phuket hotels ordered to close
China’s use of bear bile in virus treatment slammed
Phuket Lockdown: Tourists urged to hustle before airport closes
Global virus cases top a million, deaths surpass 50,000
Nationwide curfew starts today
COVID-19 to affect Phuket condo market for at least six months: Knight Frank
Automatic visa extensions for tourists ‘in the pipeline’: Foreign Affairs

 

Phuket community
Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

Another shirtless idiot on two wheels !...(Read More)

Regional Army Chief arrives in Phuket, warns of action against those caught breaking curfew

It’s still an advisory work that out for yourself ...(Read More)

Regional Army Chief arrives in Phuket, warns of action against those caught breaking curfew

I read that local timings take precedence (can't remember where- there's been so much bumf)....(Read More)

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

@alf, they sell in every(pharmacy) in Rawai 150 bath for 1 mask ...(Read More)

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

Thousands have died in Thailand from motorcycle accidents, majority because they weren't wearing...(Read More)

Phuket hotels ordered to close

Good chance to make sure all the guesthouses are connected to the sewage treatment system. With no ...(Read More)

Regional Army Chief arrives in Phuket, warns of action against those caught breaking curfew

So,does the Phuket curfew from 8 pm still apply?...(Read More)

Phuket Hotels Association steps up with clearing roadside trash

Please come to LAyan Soi 7 where assorted lazy types toss all manner of garbage along the road. I...(Read More)

Patong blockade: No face mask, no entry

But for this you have to be able to buy masks. I don't know about other places, but here in Kath...(Read More)

Nationwide curfew starts today

What's the logic? Do they believe the virus is only transmitted at night? Maybe the hope is to r...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Pavilions Home Video
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 