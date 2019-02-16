THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Chalong Municipality calls in private company over polluted stream

PHUKET: Chalong Municipality will have the company responsible for installing the watsewater system at a subdivision of the Land & Houses Park in Chalong conduct its own water-quality tests of a fouled stream running through the development and inspect the watsewater system installed at the site.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Sunday 17 February 2019, 01:00PM

The news follows Phawita Rithdaeng and other officers from the Public Health Division at Chalong Municipality inspecting the fouled stream, which runs through the Siwalee 2 and Nantawan 2 divisions at Land & Houses Park, on Tuesday (Feb 12).

“We found that the water started changing colour from the wastewater treatment pipes in the Siwalee 2 section of the housing estate,” Ms Phawita explained.

“The black water flows from the Land & Houses estate, through other neighbourhoods in Chalong and into Chalong Bay,” she said.

“I believe the cause of the black water and the smell comes from a problem with the wastewater treatment system in the Siwalee 2 division, but I have yet to be able to confirm that as I do not know the details of the wastewater-treatment system working there,” Ms Phawita said.

Ms Phawita said that she contacted Premier Products Public Co Ltd, which installed the wastewater system in Siwalee 2, on Tuesday.

“I want to meet the representative from Premier Products Public Co Ltd about this black water. Also I must check the water0treatment system,” she told The Phuket News.

However, as of Friday (Feb 15), the company had yet to respond to her requests, Ms Phawita said.

“I will contact Premier Products Public Co Ltd again to make sure they uphold their responsibility in this,” Ms Phawita said.

“Next, I will call officials from the Environmental Department’s Region 15 (based in Phuket) to test this water for pollutants, and compare those results with tests by Premier Products Public Co Ltd,” she added.

Suphap Cheunban, Director of the Environment Department Region 15 office, told The Phuket News on Friday, “I have yet to receive any notice from Chalong Municipality about this.

“Our standard procedure after we find a polluted public water source is to issue two formal warnings before taking more serious action,” he added.

 

 

Nasa12 | 17 February 2019 - 17:32:00 

I can promise you this smells very very bad, black tough water. This happend fore 5 days last week right outside my kitchen.

Kurt | 17 February 2019 - 15:17:58 

As Tuesday 19th is a holiday, guess all Officials, etc  not start to make a move before Wednesday, 20th.  Many institutions involved/talks, clearing themselves of responsibilities, + 2 months further, than 2 warnings, + 2 months. Guess some time in August some action? By than a notification that still not known what happen. In mean time many people can not use their private water wells anymore.

