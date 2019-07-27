Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

Weird World Chalong Mayor to give away five tons of free mangosteen

PHUKET: Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapol will hand out five tons of free mangosteen to the public tomorrow (July 28) as a gesture of goodwill.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 27 July 2019, 01:28PM

Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapol bought the fruit at low cost from Phang Nga. Photo: PR Dept

The mayor told The Phuket News this week, “I knew that the mangosteen is low cost at the moment, from B5-8 per kilogram in Phang Nga province. I felt sorry for them. I wanted to help them. So I bought five tons of mangosteen from them.” The mangosteen will be handed out from 7:30am at Suk Samran fresh market near Country Home in Chalong (see map below). Both Thais and foreigners are welcome, but there will be a limit of three kilograms per person and the mayor has kindly asked that the fruit is not sold on. “It is not for selling. Be fair. I want everyone enjoy mangosteen,” he said.