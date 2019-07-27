The mayor told The Phuket News this week, “I knew that the mangosteen is low cost at the moment, from B5-8 per kilogram in Phang Nga province. I felt sorry for them. I wanted to help them. So I bought five tons of mangosteen from them.”
The mangosteen will be handed out from 7:30am at Suk Samran fresh market near Country Home in Chalong (see map below). Both Thais and foreigners are welcome, but there will be a limit of three kilograms per person and the mayor has kindly asked that the fruit is not sold on.
“It is not for selling. Be fair. I want everyone enjoy mangosteen,” he said.
Be the first to comment.