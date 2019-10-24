Chalong Mayor heaves off 1.3 tons of fresh fish in giveaway

PHUKET: Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapon today gave away 1.3 tons of fresh fish to local residents after fishermen in Rawai landed more than 2 tons of fish in a surprise haul at Nai Harn Beach last night.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 24 October 2019, 04:57PM

The 1.3 tons of fresh fish were given away free to local residents at Chalong Municipality this morning (Oct 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mayor Samran explained that the fishermen would have been paid little extra for the surplus if they attempted to sell the fish at market this morning, hence he bought the fish at the regular price to give away to local residents.

The hardtail scad, also known as torpedo scad, caught usually fetch B100 for three, he explained.

The fresh fish giveaway was held at the car park in front of Chalong Municipality this morning (Oct 24).

“I gave these fish to people because I want people to have fresh fish to cook. The fish were caught by local fishermen and were not immersed in any chemicals to preserve them,” Mayor Samran said.

Fishermen set their nets close to shore at Nai Harn Beach at about 6pm, Mayor Samran explained.

After the previous surprise haul landed at Nai Harn Beach last December saw some 4,000 fish brought ashore in one catch (see story here), the fishermen last night were soon joined by local residents and tourists to help bring the fish ashore, he said.

“About 100 people helped to bring the fish ashore,” Mayor Samran said.