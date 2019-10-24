THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Chalong Mayor heaves off 1.3 tons of fresh fish in giveaway

PHUKET: Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapon today gave away 1.3 tons of fresh fish to local residents after fishermen in Rawai landed more than 2 tons of fish in a surprise haul at Nai Harn Beach last night.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 24 October 2019, 04:57PM

Mayor Samran explained that the fishermen would have been paid little extra for the surplus if they attempted to sell the fish at market this morning, hence he bought the fish at the regular price to give away to local residents.

The hardtail scad, also known as torpedo scad, caught usually fetch B100 for three, he explained.

The fresh fish giveaway was held at the car park in front of Chalong Municipality this morning (Oct 24).

“I gave these fish to people because I want people to have fresh fish to cook. The fish were caught by local fishermen and were not immersed in any chemicals to preserve them,” Mayor Samran said.

Fishermen set their nets close to shore at Nai Harn Beach at about 6pm, Mayor Samran explained.

After the previous surprise haul landed at Nai Harn Beach last December saw some 4,000 fish brought ashore in one catch (see story here), the fishermen last night were soon joined by local residents and tourists to help bring the fish ashore, he said.

“About 100 people helped to bring the fish ashore,” Mayor Samran said.

Phuket community
New Zealand bar owner probed for working illegally, arrested for drugs

Bad Guys Out'. ...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

@ Wiesel, how do you know that I was never in such situation? Actually during my 37 yrs of scuba div...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

@Wiesel It's Mr.K's favorite motto:"When in doubt,blame the Thai's !"...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Jerking around an 85-year-old man and his wife like this is nothing less than a hate-filled ultra-ra...(Read More)

Thai Airways at risk of closure, president says

A classic for the You know you're in Thailand when files..A CEO issues a statement telling empl...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Infamously rapey types are about. Have had on two recent occasions men enter my stable, 150 meters ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Phuket became very expensive for tourists. The thai tourist branch still in the 'The sky is the ...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

Tourists now vote with their feet. Totally wrong thinking to count on the Indians. ( don't put y...(Read More)

Phuket hotels slash prices, brace for rare slump

The plunge of chinese tourists is not due to the US trade war. The enormous grow of chinese tourists...(Read More)

Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital

Why the private sector has to rise funds for medical equipment for a Government hospital in Patong? ...(Read More)

 

