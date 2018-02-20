PHUKET: A man who kicked cars, shouted at motorists and lay down in the middle of the road amid heavy traffic in front of Chalong Police Station this morning (Feb 20) has been taken to hospital for his own safety.

Tuesday 20 February 2018, 06:30PM

The man brought traffic in Chalong to a standstill by laying down on the road, and jumping up and shouting at drivers and kicking their cars. Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtbu

The man, later identified by police as 30-year-old Kittisak Sae-Ueng, caused the commotion in front of the police station at 10:30am, inspiring a deluge of posts online marking his behaviour.

Two Chalong Police officers soon arrived and tried to talk with Mr Kittisak, but he refused to talk with them and even resisted being led away by them.

However, with some assitance of some passers-by, Mr Kittisak was restrained and removed from the road.

“We have no idea why he was like this,” Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News.

Capt Somkiet did not clarify if the officers present could smell alcohol on Mr Kittisak or if they believed Mr Kittisak was under the influence of any other substances.

“We had him brought under control and had him taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for find out what made him to be like this,” Capt Somkiet said.

At last report, doctors said they had administered Mr Kittisak a strong sedative, he added.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub