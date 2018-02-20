The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Chalong interrupted: Man disturbs traffic, taken into custody, to hospital

PHUKET: A man who kicked cars, shouted at motorists and lay down in the middle of the road amid heavy traffic in front of Chalong Police Station this morning (Feb 20) has been taken to hospital for his own safety.

The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 February 2018, 06:30PM

The man brought traffic in Chalong to a standstill by laying down on the road, and jumping up and shouting at drivers and kicking their cars. Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtbu
The man brought traffic in Chalong to a standstill by laying down on the road, and jumping up and shouting at drivers and kicking their cars. Photo: via Eakkapop Thongtbu

The man, later identified by police as 30-year-old Kittisak Sae-Ueng, caused the commotion in front of the police station at 10:30am, inspiring a deluge of posts online marking his behaviour.

Two Chalong Police officers soon arrived and tried to talk with Mr Kittisak, but he refused to talk with them and even resisted being led away by them.

However, with some assitance of some passers-by, Mr Kittisak was restrained and removed from the road.

“We have no idea why he was like this,” Capt Somkiet Sarasit of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News.

Capt Somkiet did not clarify if the officers present could smell alcohol on Mr Kittisak or if they believed Mr Kittisak was under the influence of any other substances.

“We had him brought under control and had him taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for find out what made him to be like this,” Capt Somkiet said.

At last report, doctors said they had administered Mr Kittisak a strong sedative, he added.

 

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

I am tired to hear this kind of bad excuse all the time. It is just a bad vehicle, bad tires that should be changed long time ago and very bad driver...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

This is exactly why police in developed countries have long since stopped using the word "accident" to describe traffic collisions. In an &q...(Read More)

Relieve Chalong Underpass traffic jams, orders Phuket Governor

I try to avoid that area at all costs it's an utter shambles, whomever developed & implemented the construction schedule should be drawn and q...(Read More)

Thailand to launch ICO, cryptocurrency rules in March

Ooh, what are they doing? This is going to become a disaster. And all just because of the dollar signs in the eyes of a few. Regulatory framework t...(Read More)

Japanese ‘baby factory’ man wins custody of 13 kids born to Thai surrogates

Are we on the right track in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia with surrogating mothers? Making women 'birth factories' for money? Again, money Any B...(Read More)

PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28

I'll be using it even though I have a car and motorbike. I want it to succeed as it is important to both residents and tourists....(Read More)

Relieve Chalong Underpass traffic jams, orders Phuket Governor

Useless orders of someone who doesn't know what is going on Construction started October 2015, same time work both side of circle, and only 34% c...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

Yeah the road was slippery is a very common excuse we all know it was the driver not adapting to the conditions and driving more cautiously as that re...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

When they start to understand that driving a wet road is different from driving a dry road? Another tourist bus driver who doesn't understand you...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.