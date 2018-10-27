THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Chalong Hospital set to open next April

PHUKET: The long-awaited opening of the Chalong Hospital is set for April, with plans to expand to include 150 inpatient beds within five years.

healthconstruction
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Sunday 28 October 2018, 11:00AM

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

More than three years in the making, the long-awaited Chalong Hospital is slated to open in April next year. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Dr Chuchart Nijwattana, who has been appointed Director of the still-under-construction Chalong Hospital, explained that the opening for the hospital being scheduled for April is unrelated to the ongoing construction of the Chalong Underpass, which is also planned to be completed by next April. (See story here.)

“Chalong Hospital will open in April next year in accordance with our plan to alleviate the pressure of major government hospitals being overload with patients.

“It has nothing to do with the underpass construction. We are moving head in accordance with our own plan,” he said.

The first priority is to have the Accident & Emergency Centre at the hospital fully operational, Dr Chuchart said.

“Next will be Outpatient Department, which will also open in April. Then the Inpatient Department with beds for 30 patients on the third floor will be added in June 2019,” he added.

In order to expedite the hospital opening to treat patients, the medical equipment needed will be added as each section of the hospital opens, Dr Chuchart explained.

“The obstacle is that we applied for the funds for the medical equipment under the budget for 2019, but we were not able to get approval for it, and so we must apply again under the budget for 2020,” he said.

“We don’t have a direct budget of our own yet. Currently all efforts for the Chalong Hospital are coming via support from Vachira Phuket Hospital*,” he added.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

“In addition to the medical equipment, we will need a staff of 85, who will be ready and working in each section in the hospital by October 2019,” Dr Chuchart said.

“Further, our plan is to expand the hospital to have 150 inpatient beds within five years,” he noted.

Dr Chuchart rated the opening of the Chalong Hopsital as vital for people in the southern end of the island needing medical treatment.

“Especially patients from accidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, the opening of Chalong Hospital come April will help alleviate the workload on staff at Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town, which earlier this year started refusing admitting non-critical patients unless they have been referred by a medical specialist due to a bed shortage.

In response to the policy change, Dr Chuchart told The Phuket News in August that the Chalong Health Centre should be the first port of call for people living in the Chalong area until the adjacent Chalong Hospital is completed early next year. (See story here.)

* Vachira Phuket Hospital, in Phuket Town, is the largest government hospital on the island.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 31 October 2018 - 15:20:10 

Let's get things straight. Governor has official figures of Phuket thai inhabitants, on which government hospitals get doctors & budgets. The real figures are probably double as many thai live on Phuket unregistered. ( very different from foreigners, with all the reports they have to do, etc.). Over crowded government hospitals show this reality. That is a thai problem. But ignored.

Kurt | 31 October 2018 - 14:15:12 

Oh, and DEK, the patients laying in the hall ways of Vachira are most thai patients. Would it not be nice when they can lay in proper accommodation, but can not because no 2019 budget for a ready Chalong hospital building? One can't make it up. And, I live here happy as all this not effect me. Oh, and this not happens in Singapore. So, management from there a while for sake thai patients?

Kurt | 31 October 2018 - 12:37:11 

DEK should read other comments as well. Perhaps he has a solution for the more than 150 patients laying in hallways in Vachira while Chalong hospital just plans 150 beds over a period of 5 years?.  The written 5 year thai planning doesn't match the present need of what Chalong Hospital should become instantly... And please, remain civilized. No need to call people who comment  names.

Fascinated | 31 October 2018 - 10:47:00 

A hospital with no funds for medical equipment- classic Thailand!

DeKaaskopp | 31 October 2018 - 09:02:25 

"Hire a Singapore hospital manager"and a Singapore airport manager and a Singapore road project manager and and and.Thinking that using Singapore manager would solve all the problems is as crazy as someones obsession with Singapore in general.Why does the hater still live here if everything is so perfect in Singapore?

Kurt | 30 October 2018 - 15:20:46 

@ Timothy. You are right! That is why this story about 150 beds 'within' 5 years is so funny. They reckon the needs of many beds, but further,...   crazy. And, any foreign hospital economic director can tell you it's impossible to budget/manage a hospital with less than 200 beds today. Hire a Singapore hospital manager for 3 years to get things started/going. Prevent disaster, Now Chal...

Timothy | 30 October 2018 - 09:30:50 

I recently accompanied a friend to Vachira to visit her father. It is shocking...There are people stacked up everywhere. There are rows of patients on gurneys, lined up outdoors. This hospital with 150 beds (within five years) is a joke. There are at least 150 people needing rooms right now, laying in hallways at Vachira.

Kurt | 29 October 2018 - 10:30:37 

Why the 'glass walls' not have tinted glass? Must be a oven inside without use of many airco compressors  ( environment!). Why took construction 3 years?  Building the larger extension of Phuket International Hospital just about 1 year.  Must be the 'air' around Chalong Circle.  :-)

Kurt | 28 October 2018 - 12:03:19 

Despite the working pressure/overload/bed shortage other hospitals no Budget 2019 approval for 'Chalong' ? Huuh? Why that strange obstacle?  And alleviate the pressure other hospitals with beds for 30 inpatients only? Is this a joke? The number of times daily I hear ambulances sure more beds can be filled  with 'accidents' + normal patients Chalong, Kata, Naiharn, Rawai.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Firefighters battle blazes on two fronts in California, 50 dead
19 years later, missing man returns to village full of scars
Laos PM says 131 missing from dam collapse as 26 bodies recovered
Hundreds missing in Laos after hydropower dam collapse
One injured in Phuket crane collapse
Gov leads ‘Big Clean’ at Phuket dog shelter, says facility need crematorium
Residents get first look at town devastated by Australia bushfire
More than 30 believed dead in PNG quake: report
Phuket officials finally warn tourists of Patong sewage contamination
Rescuers scour toppled buildings after Taiwan quake kills seven
NLA to pass Phuket issues to Prime Minister after discussions
26 dead in landslides after Philippine storm
Governor checks progress of Phuket Stray Dog Shelter renovations
Frida, the four-legged heroine
Staying cold inside: Chinese skiers cool off at world’s largest indoor ski park

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
Go Air
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
Tile-it
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket

 