Chalong couple charged for beating 3-year-old to death

PHUKET: A Chalong couple have been charged for repeatedly beating a 3-year-old from which the young girl died as a result of her injuries.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 June 2022, 06:04PM

Lt Gen Amphon Buarabporn, Commander of Region 8 Police, based at the north end of the island, announced the news at a press conference earlier today (June 8), joined by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong and Chalong Police Chief Col Ekarat Plaidueng.

Police were alerted to the brutal treatment of the child when Chalong Hospital at 5pm on Sunday (June 5) notified Lt Col Somkiat Sarasit, Deputy Chief of Investigation of the Chalong Police, that a young child had died at the hospital, Lt Gen Amphon said.

Officers arrived at the hospital to find the girl dead in the emergency room

The girl’s father, Wanwichai Thienhom, told police that before bringing the girl to the hospital she had vomited and tensed up.

However, the young girl had bruises all over her body, as well as on her left cheek and forehead.

Doctors conducting a post-mortem examination performed later at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town counted 23 separate bruises ‒ all believed to have been caused by a blunt instrument and all believed to have been inflicted in the past six weeks.

The cause of death was given as abdominal bleeding from multiple bruises in the intestines.

“From the investigation and collection of evidence in the case, there is evidence confirming those who attacked the victim,” Maj Gen Amphon said.

Wanwichai and the girl’s stepmother, Wanwilai Samnieng, 28, have both been charged for the girl’s death, in accordance with an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court yesterday (June 7), Maj Gen Amphon confirmed.

No other details of the couple’s arrest were provided.