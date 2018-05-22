FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Chalong Circle closed to turns from early next month

PHUKET: Motorists will no longer be able to make turns at Chalong Circle starting early next month while workers continue their excavation of the Chalong Underpass under the busy five-way intersection.

Tuesday 22 May 2018, 06:06PM

Workers continue at the Chalong Underpass construction site. Photo: Highways Dept

Traffic backs up at the Chalong UNderpass construction site. Photo: Highways Dept

Motorists at Chalong Circle will not be able to cross the major traffic flow heading in the opposite direction starting early next month. Map: Highways Dept (Open image in a new tab for large version)

Somkiet Yimpong, Project Manager at the Phuket office of the Highways Department, revealed the news at meeting with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong earlier today (May 22).

Mr Somkiet explained to Governor Norraphat that Chalong Circle will not be closed to turns until workers have completed widening the traffic lanes past the construction site, as ordered by Gov Norraphat himself last month. (See story here.)

“We will finish widening the lanes early next month. This will make driving past the Chalong Underpass construction site much easier,” said Mr Somkiet.

However, after the lane widening is complete, traffic will not be allowed to use the circle to cross major traffic flow heading in the opposite direction. (See traffic flow map in the gallery above.)

Drivers heading north from Rawai or arriving at Chalong Circle from Kata-Karon on Patak Rd will be able to continue unimpeded straight through onto Chao Fa West Rd.

However, those heading north wanting to drive onto Chao Fa East Rd or got to Chalong Pier must first continue along Chao Fa West Rd, drive past the HomePro Village shopping mall and then make a U-turn at Anusorn Rd.

From there drivers can head back south and turn left onto Chao Fa East Rd or enter Soi Sunrise to access Chalong Pier.

Likewise, motorists heading south along Chao East Rd or Chao Fa West Rd en route to Kata or Karon will have to continue past Chalong Circle and make a U-turn in front of Muang Phuket School in order to head north again so they can left onto Patak Rd.

However, Mr Somkiet urged drivers of trucks and buses to not attempt U-turns at the new designated points after the circle is closed to turns.

Instead, drivers of northbound heavy vehicles are urged to make their U-turns in front of Wat Chalong, or drive even further north to Kwang Rd, which they can use to switch between the Chao Fa East and Chao Fa West roads.

Drivers of southbound heavy vehicles are urged to continue south along Wiset Rd and make a U-turn in front of Soi Suksan 1.

“This will help traffic to flow more. We understand traffic there, so everything is being done according to process,” Mr Somkiet said.

Progress in construction remains at 45%, Mr Somkiet informed the Governor, marking no change since our last report. (See story here.)

“Now we are in the process of making the underpass roof, ground and concrete walls. Everything is going to plan right now,” Mr Somkiet said.

 

 

Kurt | 25 May 2018 - 10:40:03 

How many workers are on the Chalong Underpass construction?
And why they only work office hours on such a project?

Wilma | 23 May 2018 - 13:07:39 

I am going though the chalong circle very offen. 

1. Widening the road where ?
it cant be done on any of the roads, some places can be done, but this is more than 200 meters from the circle.

2. The flooring/asphalt should have been done before they start using the road.

They didn have a change to do that earlier because the electric and drain system wasnt finish.

Nasa12 | 23 May 2018 - 11:53:50 

This will be the best and most expensive fishing pond in Asia. Then be ready with the fishing gear in spring 2024.

Nasa12 | 23 May 2018 - 07:02:21 

Hope you all start to work 24/7 from now.

jsrit | 22 May 2018 - 21:58:38 

The first few years are 45% and the last one year is 65%?

petern | 22 May 2018 - 20:04:35 

Lost for words,  except one:-   DISASTER  !
Shame on Phuket, shame on the authorities, and shame on those in authority who insisted on having an underpass on the grounds that a flyover would ruin the beauty of the area. Well, I see great beauty in all those lovely power poles and ever-increasing power lines along Chaofa West and Viset Road. God help Chalong in the coming months.

CaptainJack69 | 22 May 2018 - 19:35:01 

It makes a lot more sense this way, and obviously they had to widen the roads to make it possible, but they could have just done this in the first place and not worried about digging the underpass at all. Now it's exactly the same as the Heroines monument and that works just fine (by local standards anyway). No need for 5 years of carnage or so many millions of tax payers Baht.

Pauly44 | 22 May 2018 - 18:14:52 

And I'm sure those heavy vehicles and busses will follow the plan and not uturn where the other traffic will, yeah right! the whole area is a disaster zone now they expect all motorists to uturn back at one point, now that'll be interesting, Thai traffic management at it's best and still 45%.

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

