Challenge run confirmed at Ban Bang Niew Dam

RUNNING: A challenge run oragnised to raise awareness of healthy living has been confirmed to take place on Saturday, July 22, officials confirmed today (July 13).

Running

By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 July 2023 02:01 PM

Photo: PR Phuket

The 6-kilometre run will take place at Ban Bang Niew Dam, just south of the Anthem Wakeboard Park, inland from Kamala Beach, starting at 3pm until 4:30pm.

The run aims to promote the benefits of healthy living with a specific focus on the importance of exercise, healthy diet and well being, all crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and to fedning of illness and disease, organisers said.

Entry is free and the first 1,000 people to register in person will receive a complimentary T-shirt and food vouchers, organisers confirmed.

Online registration is open today and tomorrow (July 13 and 14) while in perso registration takes place at Limelight Avenue shopping mall on Dibuk Road in Old Phuket Town this coming Saturday (July 15) between 10am and 6pm.

There is the option to walk the route or opt for a walk-run combination, organisers said, adding there will be rewards for finishers, although specific details as to what this entails were not revealed. There will also be food stalls and musical entertainment at the run site.

The Great Runs website descirbes the Ban Bang Niew Dam route as offering runners a peacful and quiet experience away from the crowds, adding: “One loop around the reservoir is near perfect 5k training, but there are lots of opportunities for extending the route, heading up towards Anthem and the surrounding lakes. The vegetation on this run is particularly lush, and there is good shade. There are water views in spots.”

For further information on the run please contact 086-060-6555.