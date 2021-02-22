Chaine dinner at Michelin star restaurant PRU

Start From: Thursday 11 March 2021, 06:30PM to Thursday 11 March 2021, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

We are delighted to invite you to a very special dinner as our first event of 2021. The PRU restaurant in Trisara is the first and only restaurant in Phuket to receive a Michelin star, and is the only Michelin Green Star in Thailand. Having done the food and wine tasting already, we can certify that this is going to be an extraordinary experience. THB6,500 for members and THB 7,000. Dress code - Smart Casual with your Chaine ribbon. If you plan to do one dinner 2021, this is it. More info - https://www.facebook.com/events/1601375776725863/