Chaine dinner at Michelin star restaurant PRU

We are delighted to invite you to a very special dinner as our first event of 2021. The PRU restaurant in Trisara is the first and only restaurant in Phuket to receive a Michelin star, and is the only Michelin Green Star in Thailand. Having done the food and wine tasting already, we can certify that this is going to be an extraordinary experience. THB6,500 for members and THB 7,000. Dress code - Smart Casual with your Chaine ribbon. If you plan to do one dinner 2021, this is it. More info - https://www.facebook.com/events/1601375776725863/

Person : Adam - Phuket Bailli
Address : PRU restaurant, Trisara
Website :
http://www.facebook.com/events/160137577...

 

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

Thinking about it: A V/G, Officials, came all the way from N-Si Thammarat, PPHO Officials, 25 Immigr...(Read More)

Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub

I'm sure he doesn't turn a blind eye to naughty behavior in Phetchaburi. Nice he can afford ...(Read More)

Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub

It's past time for 'outside of Phuket Province' authorities to investigate why Phuket au...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

What a circus...jeez, you would think they were dealing with live cases of flaming ebola where the v...(Read More)

Angry wife crashes party as man marries mistress

HUH, can't women in Thailand divorce their husbands and claim 50% marriage assets like in civili...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

What a show, all drama., incl a V/G. Never seen 25 Immigration desks occupied on Phuket airport. And...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

What a stunt- I was never greeted by the vice Gov on arrival. 'Observe' more than 'follo...(Read More)

Angry wife crashes party as man marries mistress

Such a bunch of hypocrites. Can have as many mia nois as you want but trying to marry a mistress and...(Read More)

Phuket divided on taking COVID vaccine: Poll

....most people infected, far over 90 percent re asymptomatic or have mild symptoms only, they requi...(Read More)

Phuket divided on taking COVID vaccine: Poll

The study was executed by the chief coroner of the city of Hamburg in cooperation with the UKE which...(Read More)

 

