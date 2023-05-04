Chaba Kaew put Singapore to the sword

FOOTBALL: The Thai women’s football team began their bid to reclaim the gold medal with a comfortable 4-0 win against Singapore at the SEA Games in Cambodia yesterday (May 3).

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 4 May 2023, 09:32AM

Thailand’s Saowalak Pengngam, right, shoots at Singapore’s goal at the SEA Games in Cambodia yesterday (May 3).

Saowalak Pengngam opened the scoring for the Chaba Kaew after five minutes in a one-sided contest in Group B, reports the Bangkok Post.

Orapin Waenngoen made it 2-0 in the 15th minute and Nipawan Panyosuk gave the Thais a 3-0 advantage after 28 minutes.

It remained one-way traffic in the second half and Jiraporn Mongkoldee scored their fourth goal in the 67th minute.

Singapore goalkeeper Noor Kusumawait was forced to make a couple of fine saves. Pluemjai Sontisawat and Ploychompoo Somnuek both squandered good chances with their wayward shots.

Thailand defeated Singapore 6-0 in an Olympic qualifier earlier this year.

Hosts Cambodia beat Laos 2-0 in the other Group B game last night.

Thailand, who finished second in the previous three tournaments, next face Laos while Singapore meet Cambodia on Saturday.

In Group A, three-time defending champions Vietnam also got off to a winning start with a 3-0 rout of Malaysia.

Vietnam and Thailand are the only two women’s football champions in the biennial tournament.

The Vietnamese have won the gold medal seven times and the Thais five times.

Thailand last won the title in 2013 when they beat Vietnam in the final.

However, the Thais have since finished second behind Vietnam in three successive tournaments in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

‘Good atmosphere’

Meanwhile, Thai men’s football team defender Chatmongkol Ruangtanaroj warned his teammates not to underestimate Malaysia when they meet in their second game at the SEA Games on Saturday.

Thailand defeated Singapore 3-1 in their opening match of the Cambodia Games.

“The first game is always difficult and we have passed the first test,” said Chatmongkol of Thai League 1 side Chonburi.

“But we still have to improve several things. We don’t have pressure and the atmosphere in the team is very good. Malaysia still play their own style and it will be exciting when we meet them.”