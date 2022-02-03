BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Chaba Kaew’s hopes hang by a thread

FOOTBALL: COVID-hit Thailand were dealt a huge blow in their bid for a third straight Women’s World Cup appearance when they lost 2-0 to Vietnam in a play-off in India yesterday (Feb 2).

World-CupFootball
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 3 February 2022, 09:51AM

Vietnam’s Thai Thi Thao (left) vies with Thailand’s Amornrat Utchai. Photo: Bangkok Post

Vietnam’s Thai Thi Thao (left) vies with Thailand’s Amornrat Utchai. Photo: Bangkok Post

Taiwan are the other side in the three-team play-off after they were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand’s hopes hang by a thread, with victory over Taiwan needed tomorrow if they are to stand a chance, failing which the Chaba Kaew will enter the 10-team inter-confederation play-offs.

The winners in the three-team play-off earn a ticket to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup while the two losers will have to play in the inter-continental tournament which offers three finals spots.

With Thailand and Vietnam both teams having suffered heartbreaking defeats in the Women’s Asian Cup quarter-finals, the play-off is a chance to return home with fond memories.

At DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, the Vietnamese dominated for long periods in the first half as the Chaba Kaew had only three players, including a goalkeeper, on the bench due to COVID cases in the team.

Vietnam opened the scoring after 19 minutes when Pham Hai Yen’s pass found Huynh Nhu who scored from close range.

The Vietnamese got their second goal five minutes later when Thai Thi Thao’s header beat Thailand goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing.

Thai Residential

Thailand fought back spiritedly and Pitsamai Sornsai’s long drive narrowly missed the target.

Vietnam nearly scored their third goal two minutes into the second half, but the left post denied Pham Hai Yen while Huynh Nhu had the ball in the net two minutes later only for VAR to rule it off-side.

The Thais suffered another setback in the dying moments when Kanchanaporn Saenkhun was sent off for bringing down Nguyen Thi Thanh Nah who was clear on goal.

The resulting free-kick sailed wide but it didn’t matter as Vietnam secured the win and can now set their sights on playing Taiwan on Sunday.

The top four teams from the Women’s Asian Cup - China, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines - secure automatic berths at the World Cup along with co-hosts Australia.

Prior to yesterday’s loss against Vietnam the team were offered a B2 million incentive for making it through.

