Chaba Kaew face Australia test

FOOTBALL: Thailand are eyeing a good result when they meet mighty Australia in their last Group B game at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India today (Jan 27).

FootballWorld-Cup

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 27 January 2022, 09:47AM

Thailand’s Kanyanat Chetthabut reacts after scoring against Indonesia. Photo: Bangkok Post

Having lost 1-0 to the Philippines in their opening group game, the Thais bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Indonesia on Monday, reports the Bangkok Post.

Kanyanat Chetthabut starred with a hat-trick and Irravadee Makris added the other goal as the Chaba Kaew revived their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The top two teams in each of the three groups plus two best third-placed side reach the quarter-finals.

The top five teams and Australia, who co-host the 2023 World Cup with New Zealand, represent Asia in the finals.

Additionally, two more teams from the Women’s Asian Cup enter a 10-team play-off tournament which offers three finals berths.

“We are getting better but still need to get rid of some mistakes,” said Thailand coach Miyo Okamoto.

“We prepared ourselves to meet Australia and get a good result.”

She admitted that the Chaba Kaew will play defensively against Australia and wait for counter-attacks.

Kanyanat said: “The game against the Australians will be a huge test for us. But I’m sure my teammates and I will give our best.”

Thailand are seeking their third consecutive World Cup appearance, having played in the finals in 2015 and 2019.

They certainly have a mountain to climb if they are to secure a result against the Australians.

At the ongoing Women’s Asian Cup, the Matildas have sealed two big wins - 18-0 against Indonesia and 4-0 against the Philippines.