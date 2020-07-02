Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Certificate of entry from Thai embassy or consulate required for foreigners to enter Thailand

BANGKOK: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) today (July 2) issued the “Notification on Conditions for Aircraft Permission to Enter Thailand (No.2)”, reiterating that its ban on international commercial aircraft remains in place, reports the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

tourism transport COVID-19
By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 July 2020, 06:41PM

Phuket International Airport at night. Photo: AoT Phuket

Although, Thailand allows entry to several groups of foreigners from July 1, the eligible travellers must seek advance certificate of entry from local Thai embassies or consulates abroad as well as the relevant necessary documents as required under the order of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the TAT said in an announcement today.

The TAT announcement explained as follows:

With the ban on international commercial aircraft remaining in place, only the following types of aircraft can enter Thailand:

(1) State or military aircraft

(2) Emergency landing flights

(3) Technical landing flights without disembarkation

(4) Humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights

(5) Repatriation flights

(6) Cargo flights

(7) *Passenger flights carrying the persons permitted to enter Thailand.

*The entry into Thailand of the persons of any of the following types, by aircraft, shall be permitted, provided that they comply with the conditions, time limits and rules of the authorised persons under the Thai immigration law, communicable diseases law, air navigation law, and the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation, for the prevention of the spread of disease, and the organisation of the number of persons entering Thailand in accordance with the capability of the competent officers or the communicable disease control officers for the screening and arrangement of facilities for isolation, quarantine and control for observation:

(1) Thai nationals.

(2) Persons with exemption or persons being considered, permitted or invited by the Prime Minister, or the head of responsible persons accountable for resolving state of emergency issues to enter the Kingdom, pertaining to necessity. Such consideration, permission or invitation may be subject to specific conditions and time limits.

(3) Persons on diplomatic or consular missions or under international organisations, or representatives of foreign governments performing their duties in the Kingdom, or persons of other international agencies as permitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pertaining to necessity, including their spouse, parents, or children.

(4) Carriers of necessary goods, subject to immediate return after completion.

(5) Crew members who are required to travel into the Kingdom on a mission, and have a specified date and time for return.

(6) Non-Thai nationals who are a spouse, parents, or children of a Thai national.

(7) Non-Thai nationals who hold a valid certificate of permanent residency in the Kingdom, or permission to take up residence in the Kingdom.

(8) Non-Thai nationals who have a work permit or have been granted permission from government agencies to work in the Kingdom, including their spouse or children.

(9) Non-Thai nationals who are students of educational institutions approved by Thai authorities, including the parents or guardians of the students, except for students of non-formal educational institutions under the law on private schools and of other similar private educational institutions

(10) Non-Thai nationals who are in need of medical treatment in Thailand, and their attendants. However, this shall not include medical treatment for COVID-19.

(11) Non-Thai nationals who are permitted to enter the Kingdom under a special arrangement with a foreign country.

To enter the Kingdom, the persons as prescribed in the 11 aforementioned groups are required to comply with the relevant laws on disease prevention measures.

CAAT’s Notification on Conditions for Aircraft Permission to Enter Thailand (No.2) takes effect from 03 July, 2020.

