Ceremony of passing Frederik Jurriaanse

Ceremony of passing Frederik Jurriaanse

Start From: Wednesday 16 September 2020, 07:00PM to Saturday 19 September 2020, 02:00PM

We are saddened to announce that on Friday 11 September 2020, Frederik Jurriaanse from The Netherlands, our beloved father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at 10.39AM peacefully in Phuket at the Phuket Bangkok Hospital at the age of 85 years The chanting ceremony will be held for 3 days at Wat Chalong on Wednesday 16 Thursday 17 and Friday18 September at 7 PM The cremation will take place on Saturday 19 September at 12 noon. All friends of Frederik warmly welcomed. For further information please contact Mr Neng at 084 0305585.

Person : Helena Maltby
Address : Old Hayes Inn
Phone : +44 7824507268

 

