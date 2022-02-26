The ministry said the centre will serve as a temporary shelter and gathering point for Thai evacuees. They can choose to board an aircraft to Thailand from Lviv or Poland or decide to remain at the centre until the situation improves, reports the Bangkok Post.
It is in Hotel Cisar on Horodotska Street in Lviv, a city of western Ukraine, about 70 kilometres from the Polish border.
Embassy officials at the centre were coordinating with Ukrainian authorities to aid Thais there, the ministry said.
According to the embassy, the situation in Ukraine was volatile and some roads had been blocked, making it difficult for people to flee via personal vehicles.
Rail and air travel had also been suspended, while rental car providers were reluctant to offer their services at this time. The embassy was trying to get hold of vehicles to pick up Thai people in various cities of Ukraine.
Some 250 Thais were living in the war-hit country, the embassy said.
There is no Thai embassy in Ukraine.
Be the first to comment.