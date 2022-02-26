Centre set up to help Thais in Ukraine

BANGKOK: Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday (Feb 24), the Thai embassy in Warsaw has set up a centre to help and accommodate Thai people evacuated from dangerous areas, the Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 26 February 2022, 09:30AM

A residential building in Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, reportedly hit by an artillery shell yesterday (Feb 25). Photo: AFP

The ministry said the centre will serve as a temporary shelter and gathering point for Thai evacuees. They can choose to board an aircraft to Thailand from Lviv or Poland or decide to remain at the centre until the situation improves, reports the Bangkok Post.

It is in Hotel Cisar on Horodotska Street in Lviv, a city of western Ukraine, about 70 kilometres from the Polish border.

Embassy officials at the centre were coordinating with Ukrainian authorities to aid Thais there, the ministry said.

According to the embassy, the situation in Ukraine was volatile and some roads had been blocked, making it difficult for people to flee via personal vehicles.

Rail and air travel had also been suspended, while rental car providers were reluctant to offer their services at this time. The embassy was trying to get hold of vehicles to pick up Thai people in various cities of Ukraine.

Some 250 Thais were living in the war-hit country, the embassy said.

There is no Thai embassy in Ukraine.