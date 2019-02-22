PHUKET: Central Patong, the 23rd Central Department Store in the country, officially opened with a Grand Opening last Friday (Feb 15). The festivities included ‘The Grand Celebration Show’, which featured spectacular performances, including the ‘Flying Angels’ acrobatics, a Lighting Extravaganza and special guest appearances from singer Thassapak Hsu (Bie KPN) and actor Alek Teeradetch.

tourismeconomicsconstruction

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 February 2019, 10:00AM

The celebrations continued through to last Sunday (Feb 17) with a host of activities and performances to entertain visitors, including the Patong Carnival Troupe, the Joe Louis Traditional Thai Puppet shows, Muay Thai shows & B-Boy dancers.

The store, built at a total investment of B2 billion, is expected to help boost Phuket’s tourism and economy, bringing shoppers the same world-class quality and standards as its Bangkok-based Central stores, with leading international brands, tempting opening offers and spectacular events, said a release announcing the opening.

Natira Chirathivat Boonsri, Managing Director of Central Department Store Ltd, explained that Central Patong, located near the corner of Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd and Bangla Rd, is the Central Group’s “second” mall in Phuket, with the decade-old Central Festival and the recently opened Central Floresta buildings being considered as together as the one “Central Phuket” mall.

Ms Natira rated the site in Patong as “the perfect location for visitors from around the world, especially those from China, Russia and Europe.”

“Central Patong is set to help drive business and tourism in the area, with new shopping experiences and services, securing Central Department Store’s reputation as being Thailand’s best-loved department store,” she said.

To that end, Ms Natira added, “Central Patong is dedicated to both its local and international visitors with a complete range of services.”

Among the tourist-oriented services available are VAT Refunds for Tourists, for foreign tourists who spending in the mall B2,000 or more within the same day, and Luggage Delivery & Storage by Airportels, which provides a luggage storage service at counters and a shipping service for shopping bags to be delivered to customers’ desired destinations.

The mall also offers Home & Hotel Delivery, which Central touts as the only home-delivery service in Thailand that delivers to hotels for free when spending in the mall B3,000 or more within the same day.

Visitors are also treated to two hours of free WiFi, and Service Ambassadors and Interpreters proficient in English, Mandarin and Russian have been positioned throughout the mall to provide assisstance.

“This ‘One-Stop for All’ shopping destination offers all the modern touches for the global visitor,” Ms Natira said.

“The vast 35,000 square metres of space, offers a facade of greenery, high-definition LED screens throughout; and each level has its own unique interior design, infusing contemporary touches, with elements of the natural beauty that Phuket has to offer,” she added.