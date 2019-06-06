Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Central Retail steps up plastic bag reduction campaign

PHUKET: Central Retail, led by Central Department Store together with the group’s retail businesses, have stepped up their efforts to reduce plastic bags as of yesterday (June 5) with the start of their ‘Central Love the Earth “Say No to Plastic Bags”’ campaign.

environmentpollution
By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 June 2019, 01:14PM

Customers pose with cotton bags in Central Phuket. Photo: Central Phuket

Customers pose with cotton bags in Central Phuket. Photo: Central Phuket

Customers and employees pose with cotton bags in Central Phuket. Photo: Central Phuket

Customers and employees pose with cotton bags in Central Phuket. Photo: Central Phuket

Employees pose with cotton bags in Central Phuket. Photo: Central Phuket

Employees pose with cotton bags in Central Phuket. Photo: Central Phuket

The group says the aim of the campaign is to reduce the number of plastic bags distributed by 150 million in 2019 and to become Thailand’s first plastic bag–free major retailer by the end of the year, despite stating that only 10 of the group’s FamilyMart stores will be plastic-free in that time.

Nicolò Galante, President of Central Retail Corporation, said, “Plastic waste is a global issue which needs to be addressed immediately. Thailand is the world’s sixth biggest contributor of ocean waste, generating almost two million tons of plastic waste each year, or 200 billion plastic bags. Central Retail has announced that we will take environment conservation seriously and proactively. We have come up with ‘Central Love the Earth “Say No to Plastic Bags”’ campaign, which is the biggest campaign of the year, joined by Central Group’s retail businesses.

“Starting from June 5 this year, which is World Environment Day, the campaign will cover all Central Department Stores, Zen Department Store, Robinson Department Stores, Supersports, B2S, OfficeMate, CMG stores, Power Buy, Thai Watsadu, Baan & Beyond, and Auto 1. Customers who say no to plastic bags at participating stores will receive 10 The 1 points as an appreciation for their environmental responsibility.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“Consumer goods retail businesses like Central Food Hall, Tops Market, Tops SUPERSTORE, Tops Daily and Matsumoto Kiyoshi will also raise awareness about plastic issues by not offering plastic bags on every Tuesday after we have received positive feedback from not offering plastic bags on the fourth of every month. The number of customers who receive eight The 1 points for saying no to plastic bags or bringing their own bags has increased steadily.”

Nicolò Galante added, “FamilyMart will also join the campaign by encouraging customers to say no to plastic bags every day. Plastic bags will not be offered on the fourth of each month, and three FamilyMart stores have completely stopped offering plastic bags. By the end of 2019, we expect to increase the number of no plastic bag branches to 10 stores.”

Stores are offering cotton and paper bags as alternatives while offering incentives for their purchase and re-use. Plans to offer further incentives, as well as a concert to promote the campaign in the near future, are in motion.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cabinet okays anti-plastic tax perks
Tour operators want better marine protection system
Condo GM responds to Kalim Beach wastewater accusation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 230kg of trash! Statesman’s fortune left to the poor! Cannabis drugs to debut? || May 28
Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach
Volunteer divers collect 230kg of trash off Phuket
Nearly half of coral off Nai Yang damaged, killed by bleaching
Wastewater pouring onto Phuket beaches comes under fire, again
Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King
Phuket Opinion: Saving the village
French Ambassador talks trash, tourist safety in Phuket
Residents, hotels blamed for Nai Yang canal pollution
Inspectors suspect foul play from Patong resorts
Nong Bank, 8, honoured as model citizen for cleaning Patong canal
Local residents dive in to clean filthy Patong canal

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Talking about planning on Phuket is fun. As not a single (Government) project on Phuket works out as...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

To make the last light rail station at Chalong Circle? No space, just good for traffic jams again. A...(Read More)

Gen Prayut to remain Prime Minister of Thailand

What a surprise!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

"Single light rail track"0.5 lane would give you approximately 175cm of space.What kind of...(Read More)

Free legal services in English to land at key Phuket police stations

what a great idea Bravo...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Positives in the driving seat

Just a propaganda article by those with a vested interest in hyping the market. It is a load of crap...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

I agree, that the tax isn't killing business. I think it is corruption in the form of lowlife st...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

One way direction on demand. Just directed by a traffic checking computer system that handles the gr...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Rawai

Stefan, tell me ... how many taxes do you pay to the local government? zero point zero, right? so .....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

what a stupid idea; sure, a concrete divider would be better than some plastic poles, but to turn it...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Baan and Beyond
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie

 