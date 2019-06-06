PHUKET: Central Retail, led by Central Department Store together with the group’s retail businesses, have stepped up their efforts to reduce plastic bags as of yesterday (June 5) with the start of their ‘Central Love the Earth “Say No to Plastic Bags”’ campaign.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 June 2019, 01:14PM

The group says the aim of the campaign is to reduce the number of plastic bags distributed by 150 million in 2019 and to become Thailand’s first plastic bag–free major retailer by the end of the year, despite stating that only 10 of the group’s FamilyMart stores will be plastic-free in that time.

Nicolò Galante, President of Central Retail Corporation, said, “Plastic waste is a global issue which needs to be addressed immediately. Thailand is the world’s sixth biggest contributor of ocean waste, generating almost two million tons of plastic waste each year, or 200 billion plastic bags. Central Retail has announced that we will take environment conservation seriously and proactively. We have come up with ‘Central Love the Earth “Say No to Plastic Bags”’ campaign, which is the biggest campaign of the year, joined by Central Group’s retail businesses.

“Starting from June 5 this year, which is World Environment Day, the campaign will cover all Central Department Stores, Zen Department Store, Robinson Department Stores, Supersports, B2S, OfficeMate, CMG stores, Power Buy, Thai Watsadu, Baan & Beyond, and Auto 1. Customers who say no to plastic bags at participating stores will receive 10 The 1 points as an appreciation for their environmental responsibility.

“Consumer goods retail businesses like Central Food Hall, Tops Market, Tops SUPERSTORE, Tops Daily and Matsumoto Kiyoshi will also raise awareness about plastic issues by not offering plastic bags on every Tuesday after we have received positive feedback from not offering plastic bags on the fourth of every month. The number of customers who receive eight The 1 points for saying no to plastic bags or bringing their own bags has increased steadily.”

Nicolò Galante added, “FamilyMart will also join the campaign by encouraging customers to say no to plastic bags every day. Plastic bags will not be offered on the fourth of each month, and three FamilyMart stores have completely stopped offering plastic bags. By the end of 2019, we expect to increase the number of no plastic bag branches to 10 stores.”

Stores are offering cotton and paper bags as alternatives while offering incentives for their purchase and re-use. Plans to offer further incentives, as well as a concert to promote the campaign in the near future, are in motion.