Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers' demands

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

PHUKET: Central Phuket has agreed to no longer operate its free shuttle service to bring tourists to the island’s main shopping mall following a protest by some 50 taxi drivers yesterday afternoon (Dec 9).

tourismtransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 December 2019, 03:41PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The protest lasted just 10 minutes before shopping mall management arrived to discuss the issue. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Discussions lasted little more than 90 minutes. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

All friends in the end. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Spotlight Thailand

A poster promoting the free shuttle service schedule. Photo: Spotlight Thailand

The taxi drivers massed in front of the Central Festival building at about 3:30pm, calling for the mall’s management to end the free shuttle service from hotels around the island, saying that the service severely affected their incomes.

Not allowing the situation to escalate, Central Phuket Assistant General Manager Kitt Thivavipat presented himself just 10 minutes later to talk with the taxi drivers.

By 4:15pm, a delegation of 20 of the drivers, led by Thammarat Suwanphosri, known for operating the local news Spotlight Thailand Facebook page (@spotlightphuket), relocated to continue the talks in a meeting room inside the complex.

Present to witness proceedings was Future Forward party list MP Rangsiman Rome, and a local police officer to ensure talks remained cordial.

At 5:50pm the group had reached an agreement: Central will cease its free shuttle service from all hotels on the island except Central Group’s own Centara hotel franchise.

It was also agreed that staff from the Central Phuket mall will explain the new arrangement to taxi drivers who provide services from in front of Centara hotels across the island.

Management at Central Phuket have been asked for a formal statement regarding the new agreement, but have yet to reply.

