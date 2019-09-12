Centara adds three new hotels to Phuket Portfolio

PHUKET: Centara Hotels & Resorts has signed hotel management agreements for three new hotels in in the Mai Khao beach area owned by Maikhao Dream Co Ltd. Two properties are already in operation and fall under Centara management as of yesterday (Sept 11), while the third property is in development, noted a release issued yesterday.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 September 2019, 09:57AM

The management agreements for the three hotels came into effect yesterday (Sept 11). Photo: Supplied

The new agreements expand Centara’s presence across the island to a total of nine hotels and resorts, with eight in operation.

“We are very happy to be adding these three resorts to our growing portfolio. They offer a diverse range of accommodation along one of Phuket’s finest beaches, giving guests travelling to Phuket an even greater variety of Centara resorts to suit their needs and preferences,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Mikhail Tyurin, Managing Director of Maikhao Dream Co Ltd, added, “This is a significant milestone for our company, and we are very excited to be working with Centara. Their management team has vast experience in the Phuket market, and the Centara brand gives our properties a significant boost in visibility with our target customers.”

The hotel management agreements encompass the following properties:

• The 22-key Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa, which joined the Centara Boutique Collection yesterday (Sept 11), is the only beachfront villas resort on the Mai Khao shore. The resort offers two-bedroom villas accommodating up to four adults and two children with 460sqm of space, and three-bedroom villas measuring 650sqm accommodating up to six adults and two children.

Each of the 22 villas has its own private pool and whirlpool, outdoor pavilion and well-equipped kitchen. Resort facilities include a swimming pool, fitness centre, spa, kids' club, retail shop, library and business lounge, as well as an international all-day dining restaurant and wine cellar.

• The 142-key Maikhao Hotel, which opened early this year and is now also managed by Centara as of yesterday (Sept 11), is a midscale hotel offering contemporary design and comfortable accommodation as well as excellent facilities. The hotel offers standard and superior twin rooms, studios, and one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Facilities include a main swimming pool with separate kids' pool, fitness centre, meeting rooms, beer garden, karaoke room and an all-day dining restaurant.

• The 280-key Centra by Centara Maikhao Resort Phuket is a green field development currently under construction. When completed, the resort will feature facilities including a swimming pool, fitness centre, meeting venues, a kids' club, and an all-day dining venue. The resort is expected to open in 2024.