PHUKET: Centara Hotels & Resorts has signed a Hotel Management Agreement for a 180-room property at Ao Nang Beach, Krabi, under its upscale brand Centara.

By Press Release

Monday 19 November 2018, 05:23PM

The ‘Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi’ will be Centara’s fourth property in Krabi and is expected to open in September 2019.

“We have resorts all over Thailand, but Krabi is one of our favourite destinations,” said Centara CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

“Krabi is a gem worth discovering – it’s famous for its stunning seascapes, world-class diving, national parks and eco-tours. We are pleased to have reached a greater level of trust from the owner to manage a second property in Krabi for them after Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa.

“With record of delivering and inspiring extraordinary guest experiences, Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi will establish itself as one of Krabi’s premier destinations tailored to match everybody’s desires,” he added.

Centara signed an agreement to manage the property with its owner, Dr Pornsak Thantapakul, CEO and Managing Director of Anda Beach Resort Co Ltd.

“We’re thrilled about the plans for the resort,” said Dr Pornsak.

“We trust Centara to design and operate in order to make the most of this stunning location, offering guests the combination of a modern tropical resort and the fun family experience, village atmosphere of Ao Nang. Plus one of the most beautiful sunset views in Thailand,” he said.

Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi will be the first chain hotel in the area which has direct access to the tourist-popular Ao Nang beach.

The resort’s 180 rooms will range from 39-81sqm. in eight configurations, including 20 family-friendly residences with bunk beds. Most ground floor rooms will have direct pool access.

Centara is planning a modern design, with Food & Beverage outlets for breakfast and special event buffets, or independent themes and menus. The resort will also feature a spa and beach club.