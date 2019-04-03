PHUKET: Kathu Police have fined a cement truck driver after he was caught on CCTV releasing concrete on the road on Patong Hill yesterday afternoon (Apr 2).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 3 April 2019, 03:56PM

Screenshot from CCTV footage shows the cement truck releasing concrete on Patong Hill (Apr 2). Image: Kathu Police

The CCTV footage shows the truck releasing a large amount of concrete on a dangerous section of the busy road at 1:22pm as it climbed the hill around a tight bend.

The incident created a dangerous hazard for road users on what is one of Phuket’s most accident-prone roads.

Kathu Police tracked down the culprit through the company that owns the truck – Saengtong Transport Southern.

They have refused to disclose the driver’s name and revealed only that he is a 31-year-old man from Satun.

Police confirmed that he has been fined B10,000 in favour of Kathu Municipality who were left to clear the concrete from the road.