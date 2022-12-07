Cell Therapy by StemCells21 at Phuket Boat Show 2023!

Start From: Thursday 12 January 2023, 12:00PM to Sunday 15 January 2023, 07:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Start your Regenerative Cell Therapy Journey with IntelliHealth Plus Clinic by Stemcells21 at Phuket International Boat Show 2023 in January 12-15.

Phuket International Boat Show is one of the most famous yachts showcases in SouthEast Asia. It is held annually in January for four days where many expats, boat lovers,Thai elites and thousands of visitors come and more than 100 exhibitors attend to present their products and services. If you are looking for high-quality products and services, IntellihealthPlus Clinic By StemCells21 can be one on the list of your luxury lifestyle. With the realization of optimal health & longevity is a reality in this modern era of cellular medicine, take control of your future health.

IntelliHealthPlus Rejuvenation Clinic by Stemcells21 will participate at The International Boat Show 2023 which will be hosted at Royal Phuket Marina, to introduce and support your journey throughout our regenerative therapies and products to the visitors. The clinic is located in PloenChit Road, Central Bangkok, one stop service and one of the top healthcare providers for locals, expats, and international medical tourists for Rejuvenation and Regenerative Cell treatments. The Clinic offers the world-class standard treatments with authentic Thai hospitality, but also we provide a personalised care approach which gives the patient tailor-made solutions to suit their individual needs.

The clinic believes your health is wealth. Their goal is to make every patient feel their very best and tend to their body’s unique needs. The company has been specialising in cellular medicine for more than 10 years, with therapeutically potent premium young Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) are our signature regenerative medicine tools. The doctors and nurses are well trained in Stem Cell Treatments and the biomedical scientists and researchers have specialised in cutting edge Stem Cell Technologies for many years.

They provide access to cutting edge mesenchymal stem cell treatments for a range of degenerative and age related disease, trauma and injuries, and ageing. MSCs generate healthy cells to replace cells affected by disease (regenerative medicine). MSCs can be guided into becoming specific cells that can be used in people to regenerate and repair tissues that have been damaged or affected by disease.

Many research publications show that regenerative cell therapies have potential effects in joint pain related medical conditions. MSCs cell therapies are designed to support autoantibody neutralisation, to modulate the immune system, to reduce fibrosis and to regenerate affected tissues.

Disease Treated at IntelliHealthPlus Clinic By StemCells21:

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Lung Diseases

Liver Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Anti-Aging and Wellness

Skin Disorders

Developmental Disorders

Sport Injuries

Spinal Disorders

Cancer Immunotherapy

Long Covid Recovery Treatment programs

The clinic also provides health and wellness check-up, facial treatments and various IV infusions with huge advantages for well-being. With the ultimate experience for all valued customers. Enjoying your treatments with state-of-the-art medical equipment in a luxurious private environment designed to be relaxing and with a personal nurse gives full commitment to each patient from start the treatment until the end to ensure your safety and enhance your experience at the clinic.

IntelliHealthPlus Team will be attending to support and provide quality information about our products, service and prices to all visitors at the event at Royal Phuket Marina Exhibition Hall, R8.

Exclusive offer to visitors who purchase and deposit for the MSCs packages in the event will get a 21% discount.

Consultations are free of charge and treatment plans can be discussed based on underlying medical conditions.

Let us be a part of your health and longevity to enjoy your luxury life.. With the experience at IntelliHealthPlus clinic by StemCells21!

Don’t forget to buy your health when you buy a yacht! And enjoy the VIP experience at IntelliHealthPlus Clinic by StemCells21!

Contact us for a free consultation.

Tel: +66 (0)2-650-7709

Email: info@ihplus.com

Website: www.ihplus.com

Line Official: http://nav.cx/hOGUFfo (@intellihealthplus)