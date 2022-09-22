British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Celest one fight away from her dream

Celest one fight away from her dream

MUAY THAI: Phuket-based fighter Celest Muriel Hansen took a huge stride towards realising her dream of securing a professional contract in the sport as she won her Fairtex Fight Road to ONE women’s atomweight semi-final last Saturday (Sept 17).

Muay-ThaiMMA
By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 23 September 2022, 10:00AM

Celest (right) is declared the winner in her semi-final bout last Saturday (Sept 17). Photo: Fairtex Fight

Celest (right) is declared the winner in her semi-final bout last Saturday (Sept 17). Photo: Fairtex Fight

The 28-year-old Australian beat Thai fighter Duangdaonoi Looksaikongdin in a hard fought three-round 52.2kg bout at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Duangdaonoi controlled the distance in the first round but Celeste stepped up her game in the second round and had the better of proceedings by the final round, eventually emerging as the winner on a points decision.

The victory means Celest, who trains at Phuket Singha Muaythai Gym in Chalong, advances to the final at Lumpinee Stadium on Oct 29 where she will meet Thai fighter Lomannee, who won her semi-final last Saturday against compatriot Gamlaipetch Petchyindee.

Should Celest win the fina fight against Lomannee then she will have secured a professional six-fight contract worth US$100,000 (B3.7 million) with Asia powerhouse sports property ONE Championship.

“I felt amazing after the fight, over the moon,” an elated Celest told The Phuket News shortly after her semi-final triumph.

“I want to be a ONE Championship athlete more than anything in the world and then go on to become a ONE Championship world champion,” she added.

“While I am delighted right now with the win I am also fully aware that there is still one big step to go before I can realise my dream and that is the final fight against Lomannee on October 29. She is a tough fighter and it will be a big challenge but I will train harder than I ever have before to ensure I am fully prepared to give myself the best possible chance of winning.”

“I’m just so grateful to have the opportunity and to be going into the final fight,” Celest added.

“I’d like to thank Fairtex Fight for this amazing opportunity which can allow people’s dreams to come true. You guys are an amazing promotion so thank you to everyone who is involved.

QSI International School Phuket

“Also a huge thank you to my coach Kru Pat, Nantaporn Opor Nutcharas and Kru Nart from Phuket Singha Muaythai Gym for taking such good care of me, for training me so very hard and making me a better, stronger fighter every day - I appreciate you very much and thank you for believing in me.”

Trailblazer

The Oct 29 final fight will be the culmination of a three-fight series as part of the Fairtex Fight Road to ONE competition. Celest won her first fight at Lumpinee Stadium on Aug 13 against Phetsinin Sor Phuangthong in style, knocking her opponent to the ground twice before delivering a devastating TKO in round 2.

Celest clearly feels comfortable fighting at Lumpinee Stadium, a venue previously off limits to women. Indeed, she made history at the famed stadium by becoming the first ever female to set foot in its ring when she fought Kullanat Ornok there on Nov 13 last year after the authorities reversed their policy on women fighters.

“When I said I wanted to be the first woman to fight at Lumpinee Stadium people laughed at me and said that was never going to happen,” she said. It did and she changed a lot of people’s opinions and attitudes in the process.

“I hope by the end of my career I have helped change the sport for women for the better so that no one has to go through the challenges I have faced - being told women can’t fight, having limited opportunities and so on,” she says. “It would be nice for the next generation not to have to contend with all that.”

A trailblazer, Celest is focused, determined, driven and talented with the next step on her journey well and truly in her sights. Oct 29th is her date with destiny and, make no mistake, she is ready.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Young Thai driver makes karting history
Asia Long Drive a big hit at Laguna Phuket
Natthakritta among WAAP contenders
Formula One adds Las Vegas as 2023 calendar grows to 24 races
Over 1,700 runners take on ‘Heartbreak Hill’
Wounded Australia write to World Rugby over refereeing concerns
Arsenal regain top spot, field youngest ever Premier League player
Thailand advance to Davis Cup World Group I play-offs
Slick Man City go top as Son’s treble fires Spurs
Phuket expat spurs windsurfing renaissance
Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule
Federer hails ‘incredible adventure’ as he announces retirement
LIV Golf’s Norman has ‘no interest’ in talking to PGA Tour
Verstappen lays Ferrari woes bare to put one hand on title
ONE to stage weekly fights at Lumpinee

 

Phuket community
Power outage to affect part of Cherng Talay

Outside 7-Inn hotel at T-junction Soi 43, stands a 'bowing' not supported power pole that l...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

@JohnC, If masks are still enquired indoors than I don't understand managements of Tesco-Lotus, ...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

SARS-CoV-2 is just as dangerous as ever, but most of the vulnerable have already died and so the ris...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

@ Den Alder, thanks, you make me feel comfortable now about our fresh water reservoirs. Oh, remember...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

BTW: It is a fact that any legislation on any matter without enforcement is purely an absurdity. F...(Read More)

Putin calls up reservists, warns Russia will use ‘all means’ for defence

Putin is not defending, he is aggressive attacker. Shredding International Order. Annexation of Stat...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

Ignorant tourists and arrogant expats ignore existing covid rules and Thais working in shops say not...(Read More)

Man dies after motorbike slams into parked trailer truck

A regular occurence which should never happen. If trucks drivers are going to park on the side of ro...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

Campaigns are a waste of energy and money. Law ENFORCEMENT is what we need. We should see the '...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

A high ranking RTP officer with a paint roller. That is the first and last time he sees a pedestria...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
BDO Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge

 