Celebrations as month-old baby recovers from COVID-19

THAILAND: A one-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 has recovered and been discharged from hospital, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Friday 24 April 2020, 12:35PM

Staff at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute with the one-month-old baby who successfully recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged yesterday (Apr 23). Photo: Sathit Pitutecha Facebook page.

Baby Phakin, who is one month and 17 days old, contracted the virus from his parents and was transferred from Ban Chang Hospital in Rayong to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. Many people were concerned because he is the country’s youngest COVID-19 patient so far.

Mr Sathit revealed on his Facebook page that the baby has recovered and was taken back home yesterday morning (Apr 23) by his parents who have recovered as well. Before the baby was discharged, the institute conducted three tests and the results confirmed Pakhin was free of infection.

Mr Sathit said the baby became the darling of doctors and nurses as well as the many people who had expressed their hope for the infant’s speedy recovery.

“The baby is strong, cheerful, nice and plump. According to nurses, the baby did not cry, and was welcoming to visitors during the daytime.

“He cried only when he was hungry at night,” Mr Sathit said, adding Phakin was so well-fed that his weight had increased from 5kg to 5.8kg upon discharge. The baby was nicknamed “Kin Kin” by the nurses, he added.

“The baby has many fans. On their behalf, I would like to thank doctors and nurses for taking care of him.”

Upon learning the news of baby Phakin’s recovery, many Facebook users posted a congratulatory note yesterday.

