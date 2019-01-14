Celebration of Life service to be held for Phuket expat Gary Moody

PHUKET: A celebration of life service will be held at Smile Bar on Kamala Beach at 5:30pm this Saturday (Jan 19) to remember Rotary Club of Patong Beach Vice President & President Elect Gary Eidsvik-Moody, who passed away late last week.

Community

By The Phuket News

Monday 14 January 2019, 10:04AM

A celebration of life service will be held at Smile Bar on Kamala Beach at 5:30pm this Saturday (Jan 19) to remember Rotary Club of Patong Beach Vice President & President Elect Gary Eidsvik-Moody, who passed away late last week. Photo: Supplied

A statement announcing Mr Moody’s passing was sent to The Phuket News, as follows:

On early Thursday morning, January 10, 2019, Bombay Sapphire Gin’s stock price fell sharply with the loss of Gary Moody. Senior executives at the premium Gin distillery called an emergency meeting to brace for the impact of the anticipated drop in sales. Gary would have loved this opening with his British sense of humour so it is a sad day announcing his loss thus leaving the world a little less bright.

Born in London on 15 August 1962, Gary was looking to the future, He had decided after two years as a hotelier/entrepreneur to continue his successful career by returning to the world of architecture as the newly appointed Vice President of Business Development APAC at YOO, a globally renowned design firm founded by John Hitchcox and Philippe Starck.

Gary had previously spent over 13 years with Broadway Malyan Ltd as Director of International Business Development working in Spain, Dubai and Singapore.

It was Singapore where Gary met and married the love of his life, Karen Eidsvik. After 10 years of enjoying gin and golf with Karen and their many friends at the American Club when not travelling across Asia for business and pleasure, Karen and Gary moved to Phuket.

Just a short two years ago, Karen and Gary became active and committed Rotarians with Karen serving as the current President of the Rotary Club of Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand while Gary was recently elected as President Elect.

In such a short time, Gary served as Sergeant-at-Arms, Membership Chair, Vice-President and President Elect. To show his complete commitment, Gary never missed a meeting and was recognised with an award for 100% Attendance which is no small feat given the number of meetings, a milestone few attain. Gary was a tireless and dependable Rotarian who actively supported every project.

Gary travelled the world for work and pleasure. Just ask any of his ‘Pimp My Tuk Tuk’ mates who together raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local hospitals while racing across India and Sri Lanka in tricked out Tuk Tuks. Exciting and exotic adventures were plentiful, but his favorite pastime was sitting at Kamala Beach with his beautiful wife sharing a beer in the ocean.

For all who knew and loved him, he will be deeply missed.As a loving father and stepfather, Gary leaves his wife, Karen Eidsvik-Moody, his stepchildren, Sarah, Louise, Elaine, Andrew Eidsvik (pre-deceased) and his own two girls, his sisters, Jackie and Gaynor and many more nieces, nephews and cousins.

Please do not send flowers. Instead please send any remembrance donations to:

Bank:

Bangkok Bank, Patong Beach Branch

Account Name:

Rotary Club of Patong Beach

Account Number: 563-3-01480-7

Please mail donation details to:

secretary@rotarypatong.org

His wife, Karen Eidsvik-Moody, explained in a Facebook Post, “He had just started a new job that he was excited about and had come home from that trip. He sat down, convulsed, and passed out. Friends came over to do CPR which continued until he got to the hospital where he died.

“Gary was a passionate man with a tremendous love of life. He was happiest on the beach or rather in the sea with a beer in his hand. Even better if his kids could be with him. He was also thrilled by the pursuit of the deal which made his such a brilliant salesman. He remembered everyone and was generous with his friends but didn't suffer fools lightly.

“I miss him desperately. When he moved to Phuket I warned him that we might not get along since we hadn't really been living together in Singapore as we travelled so much. But I needn’t have worried. Even apart for a day was hard. I can't describe how much we loved each other.

“I am very fortunate that my Dad is here on his annual trip, Louise is here as well. Our network of friends has been a tremendous amount of support. Elaine and Bruce are arriving next week, Nancy and Gary's family the week after. So I am in good hands.

“On Saturday the 19th of January we will have a celebration of life service at Smile Bar on Kamala beach at 5:30pm. Afterwards, when Gary's family are here, we will spread his ashes.

“Thank you for all your thoughts and support. I'm sorry I am not in a place to respond to everyone, please know that I am grateful, but it's just hard right now. Karen.”